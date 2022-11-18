The Fort Payne City Council asked questions about the city’s leaf disposal program, which vacuums up fallen foliage raked to roadsides between October and January and composts it so residents no longer have to bag it.
Council President Walter Watson said he was contacted by a resident of the Boulder Drive Subdivision on Lookout Mountain inside the city limits who wanted to know why the program excludes them.
The answer offered by the program’s director is that taking the brush truck and leaf machine up the mountain puts tremendous wear and tear on them. Leaf pickups are possible, but they instead use a backhoe.
The service follows a process of running a route and isn’t on-demand.
Watson said he thinks improved communications with the public are needed.
Some residents waiting for their leaves to get attention have gotten upset watching the brush truck pass by them, but Mayor Brian Baine urged patience and reminded everyone that those trucks have to dump their cargo before they can make room for an additional load.
The city recently shared on its Facebook page that leaves cannot be picked up if the same piles left by the roadside also contain fallen tree limbs or anything other than leaves.
One of the trucks used for the leaf pickups was out of service Tuesday while another recently required about $4,000 in repairs to become functional again.
The council discussed adding another vehicle in the next year, possibly incorporating the vehicle into their fleet program.
That program involves acquiring new vehicles each year, primarily for the police and fire departments, selling them to bidders after a year of service.
Police Chief David Davis said nearly all of the fresh police cruisers have been put into service and they’ve taken most older vehicles out of the fleet, save some kept as spares.
The city declared some older vehicles as surplus property and expects to sell them at fair market value. At least one of the cars has been in service since the early 2000s, Davis said. The next batch of vehicles they put up for bid to the highest bidder are expected to actually make money, assuming the value of used cars remains high.
In other business, the council also discussed seeking an opinion from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall to determine whether they can offer Amendment 772 funding to assist a business that has already started building. The process usually involves companies approaching a municipality before they lay the first brick, according to City Attorney Rocky Watson, who recommended seeking the AG opinion.
“We probably need to have some documents and details the mayor can share when he is approached by a company wanting a similar deal. Something that spells out what’s expected of them as a condition of receiving incentives,” Watson said.
This clarification from the AG will also offer the city some legal insulation if some arrangement is reached with the business owner, Chris Roberts, who is nearing completion of a Mater’s pizza and pasta franchise in downtown Fort Payne.
The council discussed the sidewalk Roberts needs poured in front of the restaurant before he can open and a plan to create a handicap-accessible ramp off Second Street to offer accessibility for the mobility challenged.
The existing sidewalks are not handicapped-friendly due to multiple layers of asphalt being laid over the years.
Because the front of the restaurant is so close to Gault Avenue, there was a discussion involving the Alabama Department of Transportation, which has jurisdiction over the state route and dictates what the city can do on about four feet of right-of-way roadside.
The council also discussed the alleyway between Mater’s and Fort Payne Nutrition, which Roberts hopes will remain open as a walk-through so guests do not have to walk as far from the parking lot in the rear to enter. Attorney Watson said the process involves an easement from Roberts or purchase by the city to make the passageway legal for the city to accept and maintain it.
Council members spent an hour during a recent work session discussing the sidewalk and alleyway with Roberts.
A TAP grant for sidewalk rehabilitation was received by Fort Payne Main Street, and they agreed on the need for the sidewalk sections to be consistent in appearance rather than a patchwork of different materials, textures or colors, even if the actual work is done later than the sidewalk Roberts needs to filled in order to open his restaurant as planned next month.
Council President Pro Tem Lynn Brewer asked that Mary Reed from Fort Payne Main Street’s design team give input on the sidewalks, with bump outs planned for future landscaping to improve the appearance of the historic downtown district.
