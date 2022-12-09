Murder Investigation in Collinsville leads to Arrest

The son of a Collinsville woman found dead in her living room was arrested Friday for homicide.
Authorities found Sandra Jelks, 62, dead as Collinsville Police and Fire departments arrived at a residence on Watts Drive on an unresponsive female call. The first responders included patrol deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, arrived there at 7:55 p.m.
They formally charged Bruce Lee Jones, 41, of Collinsville, the son of Sandra Jelks, with her murder on Dec. 9. He is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said that due to Sandra Jelks being the mother of a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office employee, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Ninth Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and Jacksonville State University’s Center for Applied Forensics responded to a request to investigate the death. Investigators immediately developed Jones as a suspect and arrested him shortly after on unrelated charges. The murder charge followed after a thorough investigation.
Weldon said, “It’s unfortunate that this horrible crime happened in the peaceful community of Collinsville. Our DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office family has suffered a tragic loss and we ask for your prayers for the family of Sandra Jelks and the employee who lost a mother. I would like to thank the offices of Sheriff Jeff Shaver and District Attorney Mike O’Dell for Investigating this horrendous murder. I would also like to thank the Collinsville Police Department, Fort Payne Police Department, Rainsville Police Department and the DeKalb County E.M.A. for their assistance in the investigation. God bless!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.