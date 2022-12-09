Murder Investigation in Collinsville leads to Arrest

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.