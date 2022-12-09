Murder Investigation in Collinsville leads to Arrest

The son of a Collinsville woman found dead in her living room was arrested Friday for homicide. Bruce Lee Jones, 41, is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

 DCSO

The son of a Collinsville woman found dead in her living room was arrested Friday for homicide.

Authorities found Sandra Jelks, 62, dead as Collinsville Police and Fire departments arrived at a residence on Watts Drive on an unresponsive female call. The first responders included patrol deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, arrived there at 7:55 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.