DeKalb County narcotics agents discovered a large marijuana and methamphetamine operation after executing a search warrant near Kilpatrick this week.
Stanley Bruce, 53, and Gary Plunkett, 56, both of Crossville, were charged with trafficking in meth and marijuana, possessing a controlled substance, and having drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
The narcotics unit dismantled the operation after agents and DCSO Deputies went to the residence at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday to conduct a search for suspected illegal narcotics on County Road 8.
While conducting the search, they found 191 mature plants and a half pound of methamphetamine, along with suspected items used to manufacture marijuana THC concentrate (Dabs), the press release states.
Both men remain in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $124,500 bond.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be pending upon completion, according to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
The sheriff praised the work of the narcotics unit to dismantle a "criminal drug enterprise in the area." Welden said the Bruce and Plunkett may face stiffer sentences, if convicted, because members of the law enforcement unit serve on federal task forces.
Welden said the case illustrates why the presence of marijuana poses a public safety threat, even though some people argue that the plant itself isn't that dangerous to smoke.
"[Drug dealers'] primary goal is to make money, and they do not limit themselves to only what they consider 'safe'," he said.
