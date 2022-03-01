Lafferty presented with star on Fort Payne’s Walk of Fame

On Saturday, Fort Payne–Main Street presented the second “walk of fame star” to actor Sandra Ellis Lafferty. A grant to fix the sidewalks prompted them to wait on actually installing it in the ground in front of the DeKalb Theater next to the golden star added in 2018 for country music superstars Alabama.
Main Street President Randy Posey presented the star to Lafferty. Like the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lafferty made imprints of her hands in large rectangular boxes of wet cement.
Lafferty has 74 listed credits, sharing the silver screen with the likes of Robert Redford, Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Emma Thompson, Hugh Jackman, and Michael Keaton.
She appeared on the cover of the May 2018 issue of DeKalb Living magazine in a feature story about her career.
Lafferty started as a stage actor with the Denver Center Theatre Company. She was named best actress by Westword magazine.
After moving to Los Angeles, she found steady work in regular guest roles on TV shows as diverse as “The Wayans Bros”, “Batwatch”, “NYPD Blue”, “Melrose Place”, “Boy Meets World”, “The Vampire Diaries”, “One Tree Hill” and others. More recently, she appeared on the TV series “Containment” and an episode of last year’s TV miniseries “Dopesick.”
In the early 2000s, she returned to Alabama to help care for her mother. With the movie industry expanding its Hollywood roots to the East Coast, the move accelerated her career with key roles in blockbuster films.
During Saturday’s event, clips were played of Lafferty’s performances in 2005’s “Walk the Line” (as Maybelle Carter), “The Hunger Games” in 2012, the 2013 crime thriller “Prisoners’ and two 2015 movies, “Self/Less” and “A Walk in the Woods”.
Lafferty was previously recognized in Fort Payne for her achievements when she served as grand Marshal of the 2019 Fort Payne Christmas Parade.
Also locally, she was a guest artist for the Northeast Alabama Community College’s production of “Driving Miss Daisy.”
While presenting her with the key to the city, Mayor Brian Baine praised Lafferty’s performance in Eddie McPherson’s final dinner theatre play and Randy Grider spoke of their friendship as she became artistic director of the Mentone Arts & Cultural Center, where she has mentored high school theater students.
Lafferty was joined by her family and friends. She called the event, “Lovely. I appreciate it so very much. I am honored to have a star on the walk of fame. Thank you!”
