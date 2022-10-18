Ider educators share honors as Local Co-Elementary Teacher of the Year

When someone works for years and years, putting all of their efforts into their craft, it can be incredibly disheartening for that work to go unrealized. There are many people who put all they can into what they do, all for it to be hardly recognized. Thankfully, this is not the case for Shannon Pruett and Diane Covey, both third-grade teachers at Ider Elementary School. The pair shared the title of Co-Elementary Teacher of the Year in 2021.
Pruett teaches English while Covey serves as a math and science teacher. They work in tandem, teaching the same group of children. They were determined as the award winners due to their Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) scores. ACAP is a new online assessment meant to give students, parents, teachers, and administrators data regarding student growth and understanding of their subjects as determined by Alabama’s state education standards.
Pruett and Covey both scored the highest scores within the county on the assessment, with both scoring their students around 91% accuracy in their respective subjects. The scores reflect the level of understanding and comprehension that both teachers instill in their students.
Pruett said it was a big deal to have the same group of students in the highest scoring results in the county.
“I had 91% accuracy on the reading so that’s about three students who didn’t pass it. So my scores were the highest in the whole county and then [Covey]’s math scores were the highest in the county,” she said.
The teachers try to not take credit for the scores, instead crediting the work ethic of the students and their parents’ involvement.
“That was a great group of kids. Hard workers. They wanted to succeed, they’re competitive. You know, it doesn’t just take the teachers. It takes the whole family. And I feel like we had good families,” Pruett said.
Covey agreed, saying “We had great teachers before us to prepare them.”
The team effort paid off at the end of the year after the students showed their skills and knowledge in the ACAP assessment. This level of success with kids is even more impressive considering the struggle both teachers have gone through in their 48 years of combined teaching experience.
They said every single year is different for teachers. Whether it’s new county regulations, state regulations or federal regulations, there’s always something new every year. This means falling into a rhythm can be incredibly difficult. Not only are there new regulations, but it’s also a brand new set of students, with their own unique personalities, skills, weaknesses and needs to address.
However, Covey and Pruett believe that to keep up with everything new coming at them, they must stay flexible and open-minded.
“I tell my kids every day, just because I’m an adult doesn’t mean I don’t learn and I might learn something new with you today,” Pruett said.
The duo reiterated this point as they gave their piece of advice for any new or prospective teachers out there.
“I’m going to say to always have an open mind and don’t let it frustrate you,” Pruett said. “I mean, you can get stressed but at the end of the day, I leave everything at school.”
Covey admitted she has some trouble leaving everything at the door when she leaves, but she advised her newer colleagues to simply remain flexible.
“Just be flexible. You need to be flexible. Every day is not going to be the same. There’s gonna be things that happen or as
