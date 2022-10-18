Ider educators share honors as Local Co-Elementary Teacher of the Year

Pictured are, from left: Shannon Pruett and Diane Covey of Ider Elementary School.

 Contributed Photo

When someone works for years and years, putting all of their efforts into their craft, it can be incredibly disheartening for that work to go unrealized. There are many people who put all they can into what they do, all for it to be hardly recognized. Thankfully, this is not the case for Shannon Pruett and Diane Covey, both third-grade teachers at Ider Elementary School. The pair shared the title of Co-Elementary Teacher of the Year in 2021.

Pruett teaches English while Covey serves as a math and science teacher. They work in tandem, teaching the same group of children. They were determined as the award winners due to their Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) scores. ACAP is a new online assessment meant to give students, parents, teachers, and administrators data regarding student growth and understanding of their subjects as determined by Alabama’s state education standards.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.