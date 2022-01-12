Council hears from recovery organization

The Rainsville City Council on Thursday heard from Recovery Organization of Support Specialist (R.O.S.S) Director of Marketing Mark Litvine, who spoke on the many services the organization offers.
R.O.S.S. is a peer-run organization assisting individuals with a substance use disorder in obtaining and maintaining recovery by offering peer support to help improve an individual’s emotional health, well-being and sense of belonging.
"As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are in a major substance use epidemic," said Litvine. "With the quarantine, people isolated, they self-medicated and they used substance abuse as a coping mechanism."
R.O.S.S is a free lifesaving resource for substance abuse in Alabama, providing a 24/7 help hotline at 844-307-1760.
Litvine said Amanda Townson, DeKalb County outreach specialist, will connect with individuals in less than 24 hours, providing support before, during and after treatment, "and it's all free."
"You don't need money and you don't need insurance," he said. "That's why we started R.O.S.S."
The organization that began with only four members, including Litvine, has grown to house more than 100 employees across Alabama.
"We are state certified by the Alabama Department of Mental Health and we are a lifesaving resource," said Litvine. “At R.O.S.S., we believe in many pathways of recovery, we believe in meeting people where they are and we believe in loving people to a better life and meeting them with love and understanding.”
Litvine defined substance use disorder as a “chronic health condition just like diabetes and heart disease.”
“Every human being with this chronic health condition deserves to be treated with the same dignity and respect as everyone else,” he said. “The helpline is also available for family members. Operators are trained in suicide prevention, and we will make sure they don’t fall through the tracks.”
For additional information, visit www.rosshelpline4u.org, call 844-307-1760 or email helpline4u.al@gmail.com.
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
Councilman Brandon Freeman reminded the public the PBR Bull Bash returns to the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center on Jan. 14 and 15 starting at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy the excitement of cowboys, horses and bulls. Purchase tickets from the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center, DeKalb Farmers Co-op and Cavendars Western Store.
The council also:
• held a public reading to rezone two parcels on Industrial Drive where the property adjoining the Industrial Park. During the regular meeting, approved the two parcels were rezoned from residential to industrial.
• adopted Resolution 1-6-2022 (A) awarding the bid to oversee the installation of the Bar Screen at the Wastewater Treatment Plant to Ladd Environmental and empowered Mayor Lingerfelt to sign that contract. Councilman Bejan Taheri abstained from voting.
• adopted Resolution 1-6-2022 (B), awarding the bid for (12) city vehicles to Twin City Used Cars for $95,500.
• adopted Resolution 1-6-2022 (C), awarding the bid for the Chavies Bridge Culvert to Gillespie Construction at $119,691.00 and empowering Lingerfelt to sign the contract. “This does not include putting the road back,” said Lingerfelt.
• approved hiring Anthony Baldwin as a part-time dispatch for the Rainsville Police Department.
• approved Josh Wilson’s training request to travel to Elmore County for an advanced tactical operations course.
• approved to reimburse Eli’s Tree Service for the removal of tree limbs along various roadways disrupting the traffic flow of school buses at the cost of $1,350.
• approved to reimburse Michael’s Tree Service for the storm damage clean-up following the tornado and inclement weather earlier this month at the cost of $2,400.
• approved purchasing a new sanitation truck at $282,930. The truck’s arrival could be delayed up to a year due to a national shortage.
• approved hiring Jimmy Traylor Construction to renovate the bathroom facilities in the Rainsville City Park at $14,780.
Councilman Derek Rosson was absent from Thursday night’s meeting.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2022, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
