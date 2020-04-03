As a sign of the times and with significant regret, the Jacksonville State University Canyon Center will remain closed through the month of April.
After being one of the first public facilities in Alabama to close its doors to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Canyon Center closed its doors and gates to the public on March 14th. The National Park Service staff has continued to work with a limited number of JSU staff on site. However, the facility is closed to the public until further notice.
Due to these cautionary actions, Earth Fest and Bio Blitz will be cancelled. All building rentals are also cancelled including corporate meetings, proms and private events.
From the staff at the JSU and the Canyon Center, we sincerely hope that you are safe, socially distanced and as healthy as possible. We hope to resume normal operations as soon as possible.
If there are any questions regarding the operation of the Canyon Center, feel free to call 256-845-3548 or text 256-282-5784.
