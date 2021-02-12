Stolen items recovered in Marshall County

Investigators with the DeKalb and Marshall County Sheriff’s Offices executed a search warrant on Tuesday that resulted in the recovery of numerous stolen items.
While searching a residence in Marshall County, the investigators found an enclosed 15x7 utility trailer, a skid steer and a 2020 bobcat all from DeKalb County.
DeKalb County Investigators obtained a warrant for Theft of Property 1st for the arrest of Brandon Tyler Gothard, 33, of Marshall County.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office also has obtained warrants for Gothard.
“It’s great to see our adjoining counties working together to solve crimes and sharing vital information,” Sheriff Nick Welden said.
“This type of working relationship is what’s needed, especially when we have crimes that occur along the county lines.
Welden said the investigators did an “outstanding job” following leads and tips that led to the recoveries.
“People work hard for the property they own, so when these thieves come along and steal what doesn’t belong to them, the men and women of DCSO are going to work hard as they can to get it back and put the responsible parties behind bars,” Welden said.
