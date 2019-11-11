Narcotics, interdiction teams make 24 drug arrests

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Interdiction agents have made and assisted with 24 drug-related arrests in the last few weeks. Three stolen cars were recovered; with one of the three being recovered after a pursuit Wednesday night.
On Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, the Narcotics Unit assisted the Criminal Interdiction Team on a traffic stop on Highway 75 near Rainsville. During a search of the vehicle, agents found heroin inside.
Brittany Furline, 28, of Pisgah, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On the following Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, DeKalb County deputies assisted a bonding company that was pursuing a fugitive who was wanted on a robbery charge from Montgomery.
The suspect, Preston Tyrone Swain, 42, of Boaz, wrecked his vehicle and fled on foot near Pack’s Nursery on Highway 168 in Kilpatrick. After a short pursuit, he was captured. Methamphetamine and pipes were located in his vehicle. Swain was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On the following Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, narcotics agents were called to assist corrections officers after possible narcotics were found in the DeKalb County Detention Center during a shake-down. The substance was found to be synthetic marijuana.
Wes Grider, 22, of Ider, and Jeffrey Tyler Harrison, 32, of Fort Payne, had charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd Degree added to their existing charges.
On Oct. 27, 2019, agents recovered a stolen Ford Taurus on U.S. Hwy 11 South. No one was near the vehicle at the time it was recovered. The vehicle has been released to the owner and the case is still under investigation.
On Oct. 28, 2019, deputies responded to a disturbance call on County Road 511 near the Blake Community. While investigating the call, Methamphetamine and two prescription controlled substances, as well as drug paraphernalia, were found.
Ronald Coots, 53, of Rainsville, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x3) and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Agents conducted a search warrant on Gault Avenue North in Fort Payne on Oct. 29. During the search, approximately 6 grams of methamphetamine was found, as well as drug paraphernalia. Agents had just searched the same residence and made arrests the previous week. The house in question is about a mile from a public school.
Mildred Thompson, 44, of Fort Payne, received 5 additional charges of Distribution of a Controlled Substance, in addition to Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Agents received information of a possible stolen vehicle that was at a residence on County Road 572 near Powell. Agents investigated the tip on Oct. 30, and the vehicle was reported as an unauthorized use. A search warrant was obtained. During the search, methamphetamine was discovered, as well as prescription medication and drug paraphernalia.
Donald Patterson, 45, of Rainsville, who was arrested recently and was currently out on bond, Crystal Poe, 28, of Valley Head, and Whitney Davis, 29, were all charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of a Prescription Drug, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Poe and Davis also received an additional charge of Loitering in a Drug House.
Later on the same day, another search warrant was executed on Alabama Hwy 75 in Rainsville. Powell, Rainsville, and Sylvania Police Departments assisted the Narcotics Unit in the search. During the search of the residence, more than two ounces of methamphetamine was recovered, as well as prescription medication and marijuana. The residence was within a mile of Cornerstone Christian Academy.
Chasaty Lashay Johnson, 37, of Rainsville, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Illegal Possession of Prescription Medication, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Also arrested at the residence was Linda House, 55, of Section. House was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Medication, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Loitering in a Drug House.
Geraldine police officers noticed methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Nov. 1, which led to a search of the vehicle. About 70 grams of methamphetamine was recovered. Narcotics Unit Agents and DeKalb County Deputies responded to assist.
Glenn Childress, 56, of Dawson, and Jamie Harrell, 42, of Rainsville, were both arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Agents conducted a search warrant Nov. 2 with the Rainsville Police Department and DeKalb County deputies at a home on County Road 835 (Old Highway 35). During the search of the residence, agents recovered approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine.
Delila Simmons, 35, of Fort Payne, and Samuel Easler, 26, of Fort Payne, were both charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Easler was also charged with Loitering in a Drug House.
Cody Nesmith, 35, of Union Grove, and Christopher McMahan, 29, of Sand Rock, were also at the residence. Nesmith was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Loitering in a Drug House. McMahan was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Loitering in a Drug House.
The Interdiction Unit made another arrest Nov. 2 after a search of a vehicle during a traffic stop in Fort Payne. Agents discovered Methamphetamine and Marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia.
Brandi Hawkins, 31, of Mentone, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
On Nov. 4, 2019, Interdiction Agents made a traffic stop on Alabama Highway 35 near Powell. During the stop, agents searched the vehicle and found approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine.
Elizabeth Carter, 38, of Section, was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Pills, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Later on the same night, Interdiction Agents conducted a traffic stop on Alabama Highway 35 in the Powell area. During the traffic stop, agents found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. As agents began to make the arrest, the subject began to fight with law enforcement.
Beverly Dawn Markle, 48, of Collinsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting Arrest.
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, DeKalb County Narcotics and Interdiction Agents with the Powell Police Department and ALEA Task Force conducted a search warrant on College Road. During the search, agents recovered synthetic marijuana, also known as spice, and drug paraphernalia.
Zane Allen, 26, of Fyffe, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Later in the night, agents conducted a second search warrant on County Road 420 near Hammonds Crossroads. During a search of the residence, agents recovered methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Stephen Sims, 45, of Fyffe, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance (2x), Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Early Nov. 6, 2019, agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The vehicle fled from agents, leading them on a pursuit.
The suspect, Corey Mullinax, 29, of Fyffe, was eventually apprehended. After a further investigation of the vehicle, it was discovered to be stolen from Cullman County.
Mullinax is charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Attempting to Elude, and Resisting Arrest.
Nov. 7, agents were conducting surveillance on a known drug house. They identified a suspect leaving from the residence. As agents attempted to pull the car over, the suspect accelerated at a high rate of speed, leading agents on a pursuit on Jackson County Road 100.
The chase came back into DeKalb County on County Road 47. With the cooperation of the Fyffe and Powell Police Departments, as well as the DeKalb and Jackson County Sheriff’s offices, agents were able to get the suspect stopped. A Powell patrol vehicle and a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office vehicle were damaged by the suspect.
The driver was identified as Randy Crawford, 46, of Fort Payne. When officers, deputies, and agents attempted to take Crawford into custody he actively resisted arrest. A search of Crawford’s vehicle revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Crawford was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Reckless Endangerment (x3), and Resisting Arrest. He remains in the DeKalb County Detention Center.
“These are several more jobs well done by our Narcotics and Interdiction Team,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “Having both on a specialized team not only helps keep our roadways safer, but deters those who sell dangerous drugs in our county. I’d like to personally thank these guys for working long hours to put these criminals behind bars. We’d also like to thank those members of the public who submit tips that lead to these arrest. Their commitment to building safer communities is essential in our fight to tackle this issue. God bless.”
