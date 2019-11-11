Narcotics, interdiction teams make 24 drug arrests

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...NORTH WINDS AROUND 20 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 35 TO 40 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...ALL COUNTIES IN NORTHERN ALABAMA AS WELL AS LINCOLN, FRANKLIN AND MOORE COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&