Upkeep of private roads affecting school bus routes in Kilpatrick

The DeKalb County Board of Education on Thursday heard an update concerning road issues in the Crossville Kilpatrick area which are affecting the travel of school buses.
“Today I wanted to give you some information about the private road issues in the Crossville area, specifically Kilpatrick,” said DeKalb County Transportation Supervisor Keith Atchley.
In 2016, the board adopted a policy for the inspection process of private roads. With that policy, Atchley said road conditions are analyzed, including drainage, potholes and other issues that would be significant enough to cause school bus problems, injury or student safety issues.
Providing some insight, Atchley stated although a road is labeled “County Road 955” it does not mean it is maintained by the county.
“What it means is it’s just designated as a road. In order for a school bus to travel a private road, it has to be numbered and it has to be a private road intended for public access,” he said.
Atchley said in his first year with the transportation department in 2015 they had a list of property owners they could contact if issues arose with a private road. One of those owners being JD Chandler Enterprises who would take action to upkeep the roads.
“Over the past five years Mr. Chandler passed away and his children sold the properties off. Now all those properties are individually owned,” he said. “The collective process of getting everyone together to improve a road has proven to be a challenge.”
Two years ago, a public meeting was held at Crossville Elementary School where parents were informed about the various issues. Parents talked about uniting and forming a homeowners organization or trying to pull their resources together in the event a road didn’t pass inspection, something could be done.
“Well the parents have tried, there have been pockets of help that have been offered. However, sometimes the help wouldn’t bring the road up to standards,” said Atchley. “This past spring, we were contacted by ADA and there was a list of 19 roads that the drivers, ADA and ESPO wanted us to inspect.”
On June 3 the 19, noted roads were inspected and only five were found to not be adequate and in jeopardy. Atchley said the road inspection process considers a number of things including, distance, number of issues per quarter mile, excessive loose dirt and gravel, drainage conditions, overgrowth, line of sight, narrowed range and bus repairs among other issues.
Following policy, over the last 60 days, parents and property owners were notified they had 60 days to improve the roads of the five roads that didn’t pass inspection. Atchley said out of the five, one road was repaired.
“Looking at policy and our next step as we follow our policy guidelines would be to pull the buses from transporting students down those roads,” he said. “We have devised a plan where the students can meet the bus for pickup.”
Atchley said he is ready to do anything to help the students in the affected areas. He believes there’s work that could be done with added time and reaching out to bring together county resources.
“I am fully willing and ready to try and bring all stakeholders together and see if we can accomplish something to help these students,” he said.
DeKalb County Board Chairman Randy Peppers said he sees the issues with buses due to the road conditions; however, the closing of those roads would bring along more issues with student safety.
“I think it’s going to bring up more issues if we shut these roads completely down with kids having to walk or try to catch the buses, missing buses and them being left home alone,” he said. “I would like to get in contact and meet with the county commission and see if we can work something and talk to the legislators and the homeowners.”
The board members also discussed concerns for the students during winter months and other weather-related events as the roads discussed range between several hundred feet, a quarter-mile and a half a mile.
“School transportation is about the safety of the kids and part of that safety is making sure they get to their door safely,” said DeKalb County Superintendent Wayne Lyles. “When you extend that to a quarter-mile on foot, that creates an opportunity for non-safety.”
The board approved a 60-day extension for Private Road Compliance Policy following Thursday evenings discussion, during which time they will explore every option available.
The board also:
• approved the school’s financial statements/general fund bank reconciliation and local school fund balance, bill and accounts
• approved the following retirements and resignations: Richard Rutledge - principal (12 months) - Plainview High School - retirement - 9/1/21, Wendy Haynes - itinerant Indian education teacher - district - retirement - 11/1/21, Stacey Bruce - social sciences teacher - Crossville Middle School - resignation - 7/23/21, Beverly Rusk - secretary / bookkeeper - Crossville Middle School - resignation - 8/31/21, Chris Boggs - social sciences teacher - Ider High School - resignation - 7/22/21, Tia Thompson - CNP worker - Crossville Elementary School - resignation - 7/30/21, James Washington - itinerant EL teacher - Crossville High School - resignation - 6/16/21, Tera Tatum - CNP worker - Collinsville High School - resignation - 7/29/21, Tamara Rowell - EL teacher - Geraldine High School - resignation - 8/4/21, April Fowler - school nurse - Geraldine High School - resignation - 8/4/21 and Melissa Gilbert - elementary teacher - Geraldine High School - resignation - 8/4/21
• approved the leave of absence of Kaitlin Weaver Clark - English language arts teacher - Sylvania High School (8/10/21-10/1/21), Clarinda Hambrick - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School (8/2/21-9/6/21), Ginger Hobbs - science teacher - Geraldine High School (8/2/21-8/31/21) and Luis Segura - mathematics teacher - Collinsville High School (8/13/21-5/27/22)
• approved the transfer of Sicily Mitchell - assistant custodian at Plainview High School to Pre-K auxiliary at Plainview High School (2021-261), Jennifer Ridgeway - elementary teacher at Henagar Jr. High School to itinerant ARI instructional coach at Henagar Jr. High School (2021-242), Holly Darnell - elementary teacher at Crossville Elementary School to elementary teacher at Geraldine High School (2021-181), Mandy Shelton - itinerant special education paraprofessional at Ider special services center to itinerant special education paraprofessional at Geraldine High School (2021-246) (effective 8/2/21) and Karen Biddle - assistant secretary to High School secretary / bookkeeper at Plainview High School (2021-253)
• approved the certified placement (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification): Dian King - mathematics teacher - Crossville Middle School (2021-241), Dustin Brock - secondary teacher (leave only 8/2/21-8/31/21) - Geraldine High School (2021-262), Scarlet Eason - elementary teacher (leave only 8/2/21-9/30/21) - Geraldine High School (2021-249), Teresa Jamison - elementary teacher (leave only 8/2/21-8/27/21) - Geraldine High School (2021-249), Katie Bailey - middle school science teacher - Ruhama Jr. High School (2021-258), Meagan Hale - healthcare sciences teacher - DeKalb County Technology Center (2021-237), Jerry Harris - Social sciences teacher - Crossville High School (2021-227) and Elisabeth York - English language arts teacher - Crossville High School (2021-180)
• approved the support placement of Maria Segura - itinerant translator - Collinsville High School (2021-243) (effective 8/17/21), Wendy Olchawa - assistant custodian (9-month/7-hour) - Geraldine High School (2021-248), Stacy Darnell - itinerant special education paraprofessional - Ider Special Services Center (2021-247) (effective 8/2/21), Lisa Oliver - Pre-K auxiliary - Collinsville High School (2021-245), Daisy Ortega - itinerant migrant home liaison - District (2021-244), Kaylee Dukes - itinerant special education LPN / bus aide - Fyffe Special Services Center (2021-226), Jamie Bowman - itinerant special education paraprofessional - Plainview High School (2021-225) (effective 8/11/21), Brittany Gilbert - itinerant special education paraprofessional - Plainview High School (2021-225), Ashley Buttram - itinerant bus aide - Fyffe Special Services Center (2021-170) and Therese Staubach - itinerant American sign language interpreter - Geraldine High School (2021-208) (effective 8/4/21)
• approved the following contracts: Jadie Chester - IEP planning - IDEA B, Janie House - special education teacher leave - Crossville High School - IDEA B, Christopher Self - IEP planning - IDEA B, Austin Farmer - summer grounds worker - Valley Head High School - Local, Josue Sontay - summer grounds worker - Valley Head High School - Local, Rhonda Jolley - EL instruction - state EL and Lorraine Willyard - CNP cashier - Ruhama Jr. High School - CNP
• approved the TEAMS Science Contracts of Brett Smith - Henagar Jr. High School - preliminary and Jacob Cambron - Fyffe High School - preliminary
• approved the following superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports:
- permission to place personnel pending board approval.
• Lyles also announced an upcoming COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health for students, teachers and community members slated for Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The location will be announced at a later date.
The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 26, 2021 with a budget hearing at 4:00 p.m., work session at 4:30 and regular meeting at 5 p.m. in the meeting room of the Facilities Building.
