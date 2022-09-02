U.S. Senate candidates Katie Britt and Will Boyd have both made appearances at August campaign events in DeKalb County. Britt won the Republican nomination while Boyd won the nomination for Democrats. Also appearing on the ballot will be Libertarian candidate John Sophocleus.
They want to replace Richard Shelby, who was first elected to the Senate in 1986 as a Democrat before switching his party affiliation to Republican in 1994. In February, Shelby announced he would not seek re-election.
Sophocleus unsuccessfuly ran for Congress in 1996 and in 2002 against incumbent Governor Don Siegelman and Bob Riley, receiving a number of votes greater than the margin of victory in that race. He was nominated after the Libertarians turned in the required number of ballot access petitions necessary to compete in the general election.
Britt recently spoke to the DeKalb County Republican Women. Her career experience includes working as the president and CEO of the Alabama Business Council and being Shelby’s former campaign manager. Starting from a field of six candidates, she handily defeated Mo Brooks in the June primary runoff election and received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
Britt supports restrictions on abortion and building a wall at the southern border. She claims to have taken a leading role as Sen. Shelby’s chief of staff in getting conservatives appointed to the federal bench, Court of Appeals and two Supreme Court justices confirmed.
Boyd, the presiding Bishop of Zion Ministries and pastor of St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Florence, was the Democratic nominee in the 2018 election for Lieutenant Governor, a race he lost to Will Ainsworth.
Boyd told local Democrats his platform includes educational equity, making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all, protecting the environment, making sure working Americans are treated fairly.
Boyd said he has repeatedly invited Britt to a public debate, which she has declined to accept. Britt has more money, but Democrats have greater enthusiasm and momentum after President Joe Biden’s recent legislative successes, he said.
