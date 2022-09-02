U.S. Senate candidates Katie Britt and Will Boyd have both made appearances at August campaign events in DeKalb County. Britt won the Republican nomination while Boyd won the nomination for Democrats. Also appearing on the ballot will be Libertarian candidate John Sophocleus.

They want to replace Richard Shelby, who was first elected to the Senate in 1986 as a Democrat before switching his party affiliation to Republican in 1994. In February, Shelby announced he would not seek re-election. 

