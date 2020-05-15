Don’t be afraid of the Emergency Room during pandemic

The tightness in your chest fills your thoughts with instant alarm and dread. Is it a heart attack? A stroke? Can you still go to the Emergency Room to get it checked out without being exposed to COVID-19?
DeKalb Regional Medical Center reminds the public that when experiencing medical emergencies, the correct move is still to call 9-1-1 or go directly to the closest ER. They are located at 200 Medical Center Drive in Fort Payne.
Delay in care can be dangerous, especially if you or a loved one are experiencing symptoms of a heart attack. Failing to act can lead to worse outcomes and potentially serious complications later.
“Don’t let fear of contracting COVID-19 stop you from seeking care from the emergency department. Our team has protocols in place to keep patients, employees and visitors safe. Learn the signs and symptoms of a stroke and act fast. We’re open, safe and ready to care for your family,” said DeKalb Regional Medical Center Director of Operations & Development Ashley Mathews.
Trends show that people are waiting to seek emergency care in fear of contracting COVID-19, but the team at DeKalb Regional uses CDC protocols to keep patients, employees and visitors safe during the pandemic.
The hospital facility is an environment specifically designed to keep people safe. Specially:
• DeKalb Regional now has separate entrances for general ER patients and those with suspected COVID-19.
• Everyone seeking emergency care is screened upon arrival to help ensure the appropriate site of care, isolating those who require it.
• They offer separate areas in the ER and inpatient units for general ER patients and with strict isolation protocols in place for COVID patients. Those needing general care are NOT placed in the same area as those suspected of having the virus.
• Staff and patients wear masks at all times.
• Clinical grade disinfection takes place hourly in affected areas.
Most heart attacks start slowly, with mild pain or discomfort, according to the American Heart Association. Common heart attack signs and symptoms include:
• Pressure, tightness, pain, or a squeezing or aching sensation in your chest or arms that may spread to your neck, jaw or back.
• Nausea, indigestion, heartburn or abdominal pain.
• Shortness of breath (occurring with or without chest discomfort)
• Cold sweat.
• Fatigue.
• Lightheadedness or sudden dizziness.
“Learn the signs for heart attack, and remember: Even if you’re not sure it’s a heart attack, have it checked out. Minutes matter. Fast action can save lives - maybe your own. Call 911 if you experience heart attack warning signs. Calling 9-1-1 is almost always the fastest way to get lifesaving treatment,” advises the American Heart Association.
The acronym F.A.S.T. is used to recall the signs of a stroke: Face drooping, Arm weakness, Slurred Speech and Time to call 9-1-1. Additional symptoms include sudden numbness, especially on one side of the body, sudden confusion and trouble speaking, difficulty seeing, dizziness and a sudden severe headache.
An emergency medical services (EMS) team can begin treatment when they arrive – up to an hour sooner than if someone gets to the hospital by car. EMS staff are also trained to revive someone whose heart has stopped. Patients with chest pain who arrive by ambulance usually receive faster treatment at the hospital, too.
Regardless how they arrive, DeKalb Regional’s “30-minute pledge” means the staff will work diligently to have patients initially seen by a medical professional within a half-hour of their arrival, Mathews said.
As an American College of Cardiology Accredited Chest Pain Center, DeKalb Regional has expertise when caring for patients who arrive with heart attack symptoms. DeKalb Regional is also “stroke ready”, as designated by the Alabama Department of Public Health. This means they comply with stringent criteria in emergency care for stroke patients.
Mathews said the hospital also offers specialists in cardiology, general surgery, orthopedics and neurology. For non-emergency needs to consult one of those specialists, DeKalb Regional also offers telehealth options where video visits are done using a computer, smart device or telephone. Details are available at www.dekalbanytime.com.
“If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1. If you need to go the emergency room, it remains available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” Mathews said.
