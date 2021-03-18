Child Development Center receives STAR Rating

Fort Payne/DeKalb County Child Development Center in Fort Payne is proud to announce that we have achieved a STAR rating in Alabama Quality STARS, Alabama’s Quality Rating and Improvement System (QRIS).
Fort Payne/DeKalb County Child Development Center was recognized by the state of Alabama for our ongoing effort to provide quality early care and education above state minimum licensing requirements.
The designation comes after significant preparation, which included an extensive orientation session, staff enrollment in the Alabama Pathways Professional Development Registry and training on environment and administration assessments. The process culminated in a program review conducted by Alabama Quality STARS staff.
Since its beginning in 1976, Fort Payne/DeKalb County Child Development Center has served DeKalb County families by offering quality child care, along with resources and training for caregivers and parents. In 2000, this Center was selected to serve as a pilot site for the newly-formed Alabama First Class Pre-K program; we continue to successfully care for four-year-olds in this class. Also, in an ongoing effort to offer the very best in early care and education, Early Head Start classes were added to the Center in 2015, serving children newborn to age three.
Fort Payne/DeKalb County Child Development Center is honored to serve the families of this community by providing quality early care and education. This milestone means our staff will have program enhancement support and priority consideration for training and educational scholarships. We pledge to continue to strive to provide the highest quality early care and education possible.
For more information about the Fort Payne/DeKalb County Child Development Center and our parent agency, Childcare Resource Network, visit our website: www.childcarealabama.com.
