Collinsville man arrested on charges of sexual abuse and child pornography

A Collinsville has been arrested for sexual abuse and child pornography.
On Wednesday, Feb. 24, DeKalb County Investigations Unit received a call from Cherokee County DHR about a possible sex abuse of a juvenile.
An investigation was conducted and Joshua Todd Yarbrough, 39, of Collinsville, was arrested and charged with Sexual Abuse 1st, Sexual Abuse 2nd and Possession of Child Pornography.
“Protection of our children is our number one priority and always will be,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “Working relationships continue to improve across county lines and this is what I love to see (working together). Outstanding job done by our investigators, acting fast and following leads to make an arrest. It’s sad a situation like this happens, it damages a child’s life forever. We all need to pray for these situations and families involved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.