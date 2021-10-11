During the month of September and the last two days of August, 31 have been arrested on drug related charges, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Monday, Aug. 30
Gregory Wayne Ferguson, 48, of Boaz, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of Prescription Pills and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Billy Wayne Carter, 65, of Fort Payne was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Ashley Kay, 29, of Crossville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2), Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Probation Violation.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Ronald Charles Gibson, 46, of Valley Head was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Christopher Michael Smith, 48, of Crossville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Saturday, Sept. 4
Joey Preston Tidmore, 43, of Fort Payne, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Non-Payment of Child Support and 7 FTA warrants.
Monday, Sept. 6
Stanley Jay Collins, 55, of McEwen, AL, was charged with Criminal Trespass 3rd, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Promote Prison Contraband 3rd.
Sean Michael Perry, 32, of Rainsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Landon Cole Frazier, 38, of Henagar, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2), Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (x2) and 9 FTA warrants.
Friday, Sept. 10
Jason Andre Ledbetter, 43, of Fyffe, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Beverage.
Thomas Alex-Lee Tigue, 21, of Fyffe, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Aimee Hixon Mallett, 52, of Rainsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x4), Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and FTA.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Terry Wayne Knight, 44, of Fort Payne, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and 10 FTA warrants.
Friday, Sept. 17
Thomas Coleman Brewster, 19, of Valley Head, was charged with Public Intoxication, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Minor in Possession of Tobacco, Promote Prison Contraband 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Terri Lynn Steffy, 54, of Fyffe, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Reckless Endangerment.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Damien Matthew Owens, 42, of Albertville, was charged with Attempt to Elude Police and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Henry Dustin Midgette, 41, of Boaz, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Stephanie Ann Davis, 42, of Boaz, was charged with DUI (Alcohol).
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Simon Lee Simpson, 29, of Collinsville was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, Attempt to Elude Police, Domestic Violence 3rd and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Jason Craig Smith, 36, of Collinsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Christopher John Pozzobon, 38, of Fort Payne, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Giving False ID to Officer, Non-Payment of Child Support and FTA warrant.
Friday, Sept. 24
William James Ingle, 29, of Rainsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Promote Prison Contraband 2nd and FTA
Amber L Yates , 25, of Albertville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
Christopher Parker II, 23, of Albertville, was charged with DUI (Controlled Substance), Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Attempt to Elude Police (x2), Reckless Endangerment and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Christopher Tyler Echols, 30, of Albertville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
James Randy Hurst Jr, 34, of Summerville, Ga, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Non-Payment of Child Support and 2 FTA warrants.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Glenn Ivan Green Jr, 46, of Crossville, was found to be in possession of synthetic marijuana. Green was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Robert David Eugen King, 42, of Albertville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Stephanie Meadows Crowe, 45, of Fort Payne, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
John David Sycks Jr, 24, of Rainsville, was charged with Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x3), Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and 8 FTA warrants. Jessie Alizabeth Lambert, 23, of Dawson, was charged with Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of marijuana 1st, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2), Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and 4 FTA warrants.
