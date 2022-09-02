Isbell Field, Fort Payne’s airport, will get a boost from a $829,227 grant announced Tuesday. 

The United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration awarded more than $850 million in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants to strengthen our nation's aviation infrastructure by improving runways, airfields and airport signage, airport lighting, and airport markings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.