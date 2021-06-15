Montgomery, Ala.—On a beautiful evening, May 29, 2021, more than 185 traditional day graduates collected their diplomas as members of the Huntingdon College Class of 2021. Each graduate earned the Bachelor of Arts degree.
• Jacob Bryant Coker Walls, Sports Studies - Sports Management, Collinsville, AL
• Kathleen Mary Cox, Psychology, Fyffe, AL
Huntingdon College, grounded in the Judeo-Christian tradition of the United Methodist Church, is committed to nurturing growth in faith, wisdom, and service and to graduating individuals prepared to succeed in a rapidly changing world. Founded in 1854, Huntingdon is a residential coeducational liberal arts college.
