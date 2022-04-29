Valley Head is gearing up for its fifth annual Memories of Mayberry event next Saturday, May 7, at the Valley Head Town Square.
Event Coordinator Adele Phillips said festivities kick off at 9 a.m. with all proceeds benefiting the Valley Head Volunteer Fire Department.
Since its inception in 2017, the town has welcomed festival-goers from all over the area, transporting them to the era of The Andy Griffith Show, complete with iconic characters Barney Fife, Floyd Lawson, the barber and Otis Campbell, the town drunk.
Phillips said the day will feature entertainment for the whole family, including kid-friendly rides, a train, bounce houses, pony rides and a balloon artist.
"Vendors will have ice cream, shaved ice, funnel cakes, and a variety of foods available," she said. "The Tigers Inn Restaurant and the Rib Shack will be open for food that day."
The following is a list of contests and times taken place at the event:
• Aunt Bee’s Homemade Dill Pickle Contest: all entries must be in by 9:30 a.m. at City Hall, one entry per person, judging will be at 10 a.m. under the little tent sponsored by Mt. Olive Pickle Company Inc. of North Carolina and Wickles Pickles of Etowah, Alabama.
• Aunt Bee’s Homemade Pie Contest: all entries must be brought to the White Mayberry Tent on the field by 10:30 a.m. The judging will be at 11 a.m.
• Whistling contest begins at 2:45 at The Stage
The 2022 Memories of Mayberry Festival t-shirts will be on sale for $20 in yellow, gray and light blue.
"New for sale this year will also be cups with Barney and Floyds picture on them," said Phillips.
The festival is the Valley Head Volunteer Fire Department's biggest fundraiser.
Phillips said although they receive help from the town, they are not able to fund all they need to keep the fire trucks up to date. However, the proceeds from the Memories of Mayberry provide the department with funding to purchase new equipment or necessary updates.
"We encourage people to come out and have a fun day at Valley Head, just like Mayberry without all the hustle and bustle," she said. "It's a great way to start off the summer season, with so much to do and see."
Saturday’s tentative outline is as follow:
• 9 a.m. - National Anthem at the flagpole, cruise-in car show around the square
• 9:15 a.m. - greetings and line up announcements at The Stage
• 9:30 a.m. The Darlings at The Stage and around the square, Aunt B’s Dill Pickle Contest at the tent
• 10 a.m. - The Sharps Quartet at The Stage, square dancers around the corner
• 10:30 a.m. - Drawings at The Stage
• 10:45 a.m. - Joyful Noise at The Stage
• 11:30 a.m. - Candidates for office at The Stage
• 12 p.m. - Auction at The Stage
• 12:30 - Barney, Floyd, Ernest T. Bass, Otis at The Stage
• 1 p.m. - The Sharps Quartet at The Stage
• 1:45 p.m. - Drawings at The Stage
• 2:15 p.m. - Candidates for office at The Stage
• 2:45 - Whistling Contest at The Stage
For additional information regarding the Memories of Mayberry Festival, contact Adele Phillips at 256-899-3776 or Debra Rhodes at Valley Head Town Hall at 256-635-6814. For regular updates follow the festival Facebook page at Memories of Mayberry Festival.
