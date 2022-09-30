The Safe Church Conference will take place 1–5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 in the auditorium at Snead State Community College. Lunch will be provided.

Several guest speakers will be at the event, including Marshall County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Bray; Kathleen Connelly with Alabama Coalition Against Rape; Jennifer Tice with Family Sunshine Center; and Chris Lim and Cameron Perry with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

