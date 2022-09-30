The Safe Church Conference will take place 1–5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 in the auditorium at Snead State Community College. Lunch will be provided.
Several guest speakers will be at the event, including Marshall County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Bray; Kathleen Connelly with Alabama Coalition Against Rape; Jennifer Tice with Family Sunshine Center; and Chris Lim and Cameron Perry with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
Family Services of North Alabama aims to create a database of churches that have taken the steps to prevent sexual abuse in church. It all begins with a safety conference.
The Safe Church Conference has been in the minds and hearts of people at Family Services of North Alabama for years, but organizers say they felt like they had to do something now after an Albertville youth pastor was arrested earlier this year. He is accused of sexually abusing a teenager from youth group.
Unfortunately, sex abuse in church is a harsh reality that Family Services of North Alabama is too familiar with.
“This is happening right under their nose,” Executive Director Sherrie Hiett said.
