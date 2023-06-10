City leaders praise community effort for June Jam

Story by Donna Thornton
The Fort Payne City Council meeting began and ended with talk about June Jam.
Mayor Brian Baine offered thanks to city employees, volunteers and the VFW for their contributions to make the music festival last Saturday a success.
“It just goes to show what a community working together can do,” he said.
Thanks go to the band Alabama, too, Baine said. Without ther decision to revive the concert after 26 years, it wouldn’t have happened.
“We appreciate Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry, and Lisa Cook for pouring into our community,” he said, with the fundraising show.
In weeks leading up to June 3, the mayor said, the police and fire departments worked on planning and preparing to accommodate the people brought into the city for the event.
“Our traffic, to me, was flawless,” Baine said, with no reported traffic or parking issues.
“All I’m hearing is positive feedback,” the mayor said. “You’re going to get some negativity, especially if you’re on Facebook,” he acknowledged.
But he and councilmembers offered kudos to all those who worked to make the event a success, including: Fort Payne police and fire departments, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, ALEA state troopers and the bomb techs, ALDOT, Fort Payne’s Street Department, Parks and Recreation Department, Tricia Clinton Dunne, DeKalb and Marshall County EMAs, the DeKalb County Association of Fire Departments, the DeKalb County Rescue Squad Association, state EMA, State Fire Marshal, DeKalb Ambulance Service, Mandi Miller and the folks at 911, and the National
Weather Service.
“And the santitation department,” Baine said, whose members kept the garbage under control . “They were the last ones to leave Saturday night,” the mayor said.
As the council meeting drew to a close, the council voted to appropriate $20,000 from DeKalb-Cherokee Gas funds given to the city for the VFW, to prepare for June Jam 2024 and other events.
Baine said people are not aware of all the VFW does for the community. “If they were not here, the community would feel it.”
The council approved an amendment to the tax abatement agreement made with G.H. Metal Solutions earlier this year, because the cost of the business expansion has increased.
The cost of the expansion at the business has grown, from an estimated $5.7 million to an estimated $8.2 milllion. In January, the council approved a one-time abatement on non-education sales tax of $63,000 for equipment purchases, and property tax abatement of $44,123, spread over 10 years.
The amendment will increase the tax abatement in line with the increase in the project cost.
G.H. Metal Solutions has been a part of Fort Payne’s industrial base since 1958, when it was known as The Gas House, and it employs 400 people.
Councilmembers also approved amending building and finance. As council president Walter Watson explained, if the city has to do work on private property and pass the cost on to the property owner as a tax lien, the amendment would allow for collection on that lien at tax collection time, rather than waiting to collect when the property is sold.
Another approved change will allow the city to impose tax liens for the cost of abating nuisance properties.
An ordinance was approved that will clear the way for the City of Fort Payne to loan a front loader sanitation truck to the Collinsville.
The city has loaned a garbage truck to neighborhing cities before when they had a need.
The ordinance will establish that while the truck is used in Collinsville, it will be covered by that city’s insurance.
In other action the council approved:
Placing a lien for demolition of a structure and debris removal at 1011 Williams Avenue NE, at a cost of $4,000
Placing a lien for demolition of a structure debris removal at 1109 Turner Avenue SE
Approved an online and Internet use policy, which will require employees received training to protect against cybersecurity threats.
Cancelled the first council meeting in July that would fall on July 4; if needed, the meeting may be rescheduled on another day.
The meeting ended an executive session, with no planned action. No action was expected from the closed meeting.
