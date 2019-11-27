Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in men and women. Almost 143,000 individuals have died from the disease this year, according to estimates from the American Cancer Society. More people die of lung cancer than colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined each year. It has a high mortality rate because people are often diagnosed once the cancer has spread outside of the lungs.
It’s important to know the warning signs and schedule a screening as soon as suspect an issue. See a doctor if you are experiencing any of the following:
• a persistent cough that worsens over time
• shortness of breath and/or wheezing
• chest discomfort or pain
• trouble breathing, swallowing and hoarseness
• blood in mucus
• unexplainable weight loss
• feeling very tired and/or loss of appetite
• swelling in the face and/or veins in the neck
Smoking cigarettes is the biggest risk factor for developing lung cancer. About 80-90% of all lung cancer deaths can be linked to cigarette smoking, according to the CDC. However, smokers are not the only individuals who can develop the disease. About 20% of lung cancer cases develop in people who have never smoked a cigarette. It is important to be aware of the avoidable risk factors but know, in some cases, it is genetic. Preventable risk factors include:
• smoking: not only cigarettes, but pipes and cigars as well.
• secondhand smoke: do your best to avoid being around smoke. Secondhand smoke is as harmful as smoking yourself.
• exposure to radon: This dangerous gas can become trapped inside houses and buildings. It causes about 20,000 cases of lung cancer in the U.S. each year, according to the EPA, so it’s imperative to get your home checked.
• exposure to certain substances: Asbestos, arsenic, chromium, nickel, beryllium, cadmium, tar and soot all increase the risk of lung cancer. People who encounter these substances in the workplace need to take precautions such as wearing face masks and ensuring appropriate ventilation.
The best lung cancer outcomes occur when it is identified early. DeKalb Regional Medical Center encourages you to talk to your doctor about a lung cancer screening if you are between 55 and 80 years old, have a history of heavy smoking, are currently a heavy smoker or are a former heavy smoker who quit less than 15 years ago.
For more information about scheduling a screening, call 256-845-3150 or visit DeKalbAnytime.com for primary care physicians in your area.
