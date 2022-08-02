Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine said that the Patriot’s Memorial Park will not be completed by Veterans Day due to the supply chain issues that are affecting all businesses and organizations.
Baine had set the goal of having the park completely finished, with memorials added for the honored branches, with a celebration and unveiling during November 11 observance. Instead, the campaign will continue ahead of Memorial Day on May 29, 2023.
Although incomplete, the park has come a long way since construction started with a 2014 groundbreaking. The park has transformed a field along Fifth Street North into a proclamation of civic pride honoring those citizens who’ve answered the nation’s call as veterans of the armed forces. The 70-foot circle at the center of the park features the American flag, Alabama flag and the flag for Prisoners of War and Missing in Action. Surrounding the flags, individual concrete pads were poured and will eventually feature black, granite memorials to commemorate WWI, WWII, Korean War, Vietnam, Desert Storm, the Iraq wars and two monuments to honor police and fire departments.
Marble benches now circle the centerpiece with the names of donors engraved and about half of the bricks on the pathway of honor connecting from Godfrey Avenue are installed.
Coordinator Charles Stephens said the community can play a role in supporting the park financially by purchasing brick pavers. Some of the original brick from the DeKalb General hospital, which was demolished earlier this year, are available for purchase by the public to go toward the effort.
The pavers come at two sizes and prices. For $100 you can purchase a 4-inch by 8-inch block with three line of text or six lines of text on an 8-inch by 8-inch block for $200. A black granite bench can be purchased and placed in the park for a donation of $3,500 and the 10-foot granite, monuments can be sponsored for a donation of $10,000 or more. Cash and personal checks are accepted. Call (256) 845-5466 for more information.
“There will never be a cut off date on the pavers because we have places with pavers that already have names on them, and we have places with some blank ones. So in the future, when someone wants to purchase a paver, we will pull up and engrave the blank ones,” Stephens said in a 2020 interview.
Fundraising for the project got a major boost when Gerald Smith, of Gerald Smith Hosiery and Socks It Is, gave the $25,000 gift to the memorial park’s board in December 2017. The Patriots Park Committee set up a 501 3c non-profit corporation for Patriots Memorial Park. So, all contributions are tax-deductible.
The Smith Brothers Concrete Company, of Fort Payne, poured new concrete walkways and a stamped concrete entrance for easier access from Godfrey Avenue, and a long, smooth concrete walkway for visitors of all abilities on the south side of the park. Along the pathway, the blocks are divided in sections based on the specific conflict that someone served during, along with various international conflicts.
