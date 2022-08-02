Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine said that the Patriot’s Memorial Park will not be completed by Veterans Day due to the supply chain issues that are affecting all businesses and organizations.

Baine had set the goal of having the park completely finished, with memorials added for the honored branches, with a celebration and unveiling during November 11 observance. Instead, the campaign will continue ahead of Memorial Day on May 29, 2023.

