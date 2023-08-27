Horse injured in cruelty case finds a new home

If there can be a bright spot in a horrific case of animal cruelty, it is this: When the owner of a horse apparently dragged behind an ATV balked at what veterinary bills might cost, veterinary assistant Rachel Germain, of Fort Payne Veterinary Center, offered $200 to buy the animal, according to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports.
The owner agreed, and left the scene, and Germain and Dr. Lee Whetstone were able to treat the injured horse. Germain, of Henagar, continues to nurse the injured animal.
She’s renamed the horse “Zera” – the Hebrew word for new beginning. Germain said Zera is showing some signs of recovery, but she’s still concerned about the possibility of infection or other complications.
Zera’s previous owner, Carla Suzanne Bohanon, 40, of Crossville, now stands charged with cruelty to animals, a Class A misdemeanor. The complaint accuses her of dragging a female horse down the road with an ATV, leaving road rash on the animal.
Germain said the injuries to the horse were so serious that euthanasia was considered, and if the horse’s recovery does not go well, that still could be the eventual outcome. She said all Zera’s hooves were injured, and her rear hooves were ground down so that there was no hard tissue remaining. The deputy’s report says the hooves were bleeding at the scene.
For the horse to heal, Germain said, she will have to try to manage Zera’s pain and prevent infection.
Zera had other injuries: Major abrasions and bruising on the left shoulder, left front leg and knee, left elbow, rib cage on the left side, left flank and hip, left upper thigh and hocks, and abrasions on the left and right jaw near the throat area and abrasions under the chin and “on both sides of the poll (the area behind and/or between the ears) behind ears and across the top of poll in her main consistent with where a halter would pull on her head.”
Reports filed by a DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy about the incident Aug. 5 provided details. Deputy Troy Brown reported he was called to County Road 391 when someone about called a horse being dragged. On the way, he was notified Geraldine Police Officer Bryan Slaton was on the scene, where the horse was in the yard. Brown contacted dispatch to call Dr. Lee (Whetstone) at Fort Payne Veterinary Clinic before getting to the residence.
When he arrived,
he saw visible injuries to the horse’s left side, and that it appeared to be favoring its left rear hoof.
He also saw blood on the roadway in front of the home, including a large area with “globs of blood.” There was a blood trail on the roadway for about four-tenths of a mile, according to DCSO reports.
While the officers were there, Bohanon arrived on an ATV, and told them it was her horse.
According to reports, Bohanon told an investigator Aug. 10 she had taken the horse she called Whiskey Glasses down the road to another residence. She said she noticed the horse limping near the residence where officers found her and stopped when the horse laid down in the road. She said she’d been leading the horse by a halter rope she’d looped around her ATV and she would hold the halter rope in her hand.
She said she did not drag the horse at any time, but the horse got the road rash injuries when her legs gave out and she fell. She said she tried to get the horse out of the roadway but couldn’t, and she left the horse to get help but no one was home. She told the investigator when she got back, the horse was still in the road.
Germain gave a written statement about the incident, the deputy’s report noted, saying the injuries the horse sustained could not happen during normal walking or riding, even on asphalt.
When Dr. Whetstone started to give the horse pain medication, according to the report, Bohanon questioned what it would cost several times.
According to Germain’s statement, Bohanon told her she was going to send the bill to the city, because they called the vet without her permission.
Because of the owner’s reluctance to have the horse treated, she offered to buy the horse for $200, and the owner accepted the offer.
Germain said she’s taken in horses before. Zera makes the ninth horse she owns.
But she had never done anything like the spur of the moment offer to buy the horse to get help for it.
Germain said she had never encountered a set of circumstances like this one before.
If she had not made that spur of the moment offer to buy the horse, Germain said she believes the horse would have either been euthanized that afternoon, or she would have been left laying in some pasture at died of infection to her injuries.
