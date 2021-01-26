The DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center welcomed a new four-legged staff member, Luna, the organization’s first therapy dog.
Luna is a 9-week-old Sheep-a-doodle undergoing training to serve as the CAC’s first therapy dog, providing comfort, affection and support to children, their families and the staff at CAC.
Executive Director Elizabeth Wheatley said Luna’s handler is Forensic Interviewer Amber McPherson, who joined the CAC team in April of 2019.
“It did not take Amber long to realize that for some children, sharing those horrid details of abuse was nerve-wracking and extremely difficult,” she said. “She asked me about the possibility of having a therapy dog on site. Without hesitation, I said no.”
Months later, McPherson proposed the idea again as she continued to see children struggle in the disclosure process. At that time, Wheatley asked her to research the matter and get back to her.
“After six more months of research, she came back to me with the results. She was even more convinced of the benefits and received my approval,” said Wheatley.
McPherson presented her idea to the Children’s Advocacy Center Board of Directors during their January 2021 meeting.
“After Amber’s presentation, the board unanimously approved the addition,” Wheatley said.
As a therapy dog, Luna will be trained to interact with various people, not just her handler. According to the CAC research, it has been proven that spending time with a therapy dog may improve someone’s mood, lower stress and feelings of anxiety. Being with a therapy dog can help calm a child and reduce the child’s level of fear.
When Luna turns one year old, she will undergo the certification process to become a Registered Therapy Dog. Until then, she will continue to go to the CAC daily, so it feels like home as she continues to learn basic obedience skills as she meets and greets clients.
According to the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, a therapy dog’s responsibilities include providing psychological or physiological therapy to individuals other than their handlers. These dogs have stable temperaments and friendly, easy-going personalities. Typically, they visit hospitals, schools, hospices, nursing homes, daycares, group homes and rehabilitation centers. Unlike service dogs, therapy dogs are encouraged to interact with various people while on-duty, including being petted.
Although she is new, she provided comfort to an elementary age interviewee on her second day of work. The child was introduced to Luna after her interview when they spotted her walking into the living room.
A therapy dog has many roles, but the main one is to react and respond to people and their environment under their handler’s guidance and direction. Luna’s interaction with the child brought a smile to her face aside from comfort.
While Luna has a lot to learn, the CAC staff is looking forward to working with her and said she is off to a fantastic start.
“When Luna walks through the front door at the CAC each morning with Amber, Luna is greeted with exuberance. Poor Amber barely gets a hello,” said Wheatley.
To follow along with Luna's progress, follow the CAC’s Facebook page @dekalbcac1993 or follow her daily activities on Instagram @LUNA-CAC Therapy Dog.
