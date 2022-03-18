Students across the county heard from the Executive Director of Lutzie 43 Foundation Mike Lutzenkirchen, at the 2022 Youth Prevention Conference on Tuesday at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
CED Prevention Coordinator Hannah Chandler said the event was presented by the CED Mental Health Prevention team covering Cherokee, Etowah and DeKalb County. Its main focus is to educate students on the harms of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs.
This year's event welcomed Lutzenkirchen, whose Lutzie 43 Foundation was founded in August of 2014, in memory of his son Philip Lutzenkirchen, former Auburn University student-athlete, shortly after his death.
The foundation aims to encourage and empower all drivers to be positive ambassadors for safe driving by promoting the 43 Key Second initiative, positive influence via speaking engagements.
Lutzenkirchen travels across the country delivering powerful talks and providing real world examples to the danger of distracted and impaired driving.
He said several poor decisions led to an avoidable vehicle crash that took his son's life.
Students and staff were given lanyards with a 43 Key Seconds Talk and reminders to take 43 seconds to complete the safe driving checklist.
Lutzenkirchen said the physical 43 Key Second key serves as a tool and physical reminder to take 43 seconds before you drive to ensure you have a clear head, clear hands, clear eyes, and click your seatbelt before turning your key.
According to statistics, today alone, a distracted driving crash will claim the lives of 11 people and injure more than 1,000.
Lutzenkirchen shared experiences that shaped him and others while addressing various topics that youth deal with, including the power of choice.
Per the cedmentalhealth.org, alcohol-related car crashes are the number one killer for teenagers in the United States and teens that drink are 7.5 times more likely to use drugs and 50 times more likely to use cocaine than young people who never drink.
For more information on CED Mental Health, visit their website at cedmentalhealth.org.
Follow the Lutzie 43 Foundation on all social media platforms @lutzie43. For more information, visit lutzie43.org.
