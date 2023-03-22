Valley Head Council clashes

Citizen Kerry Breithaupt dumped garbage from a bag onto the Council meeting table.

 by Steven Stiefel

Monday’s special called meeting of the Valley Head Town Council, to address the 30-day suspension of Fire Chief Dustin Burt, was filled with dramatic confrontations. It was mainly Mayor Michael Key against supporters of Burt, many of whom waited outside Town Hall on a chilly first day of Spring.

Key said the state fire marshal visited earlier in the day and determined that only 20 people could be allowed inside the building at any any time. This didn’t cause the crowd outside to disperse and offered an additional grievance for his critics who stated that the meeting should have happened at a larger venue.

