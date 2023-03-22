Valley Head Council clashes

Monday’s special called meeting of the Valley Head Town Council, to address the 30-day suspension of Fire Chief Dustin Burt, was filled with dramatic confrontations. It was mainly Mayor Michael Key against supporters of Burt, many of whom waited outside Town Hall on a chilly first day of Spring.
Key said the state fire marshal visited earlier in the day and determined that only 20 people could be allowed inside the building at any any time. This didn’t cause the crowd outside to disperse and offered an additional grievance for his critics who stated that the meeting should have happened at a larger venue.
Councilman Chris Busby offered Mayor Key the fiercest opposition, joined by Councilman Jack Martin and Councilwoman Karen Vest in asking him a barrage of tough questions while Mayor Pro Tem Adele Phillips sat quietly until one of the visitors, Raymond Beasley, leveled an accusation against her. Councilman Dean Freeman did not attend the meeting.
Busby called for the special called meeting as a legal necessity after Key suspended the fire chief and failed to appoint a successor. He said Key told him, during a private telephone conversation, that part of the problem is that firefighters campaigned for his 2020 opponent, although the mayor denied that part of their call.
Attorney Pat Tate addressed tough questions, educating Council members that they were not empowered to hire or fire a police or fire chief since Valley Head had never adopted an ordinance giving them this power, only the mayor. When they pointed out how they had voted on such moves, Tate said Key allowed this as a political courtesy to them.
Busby suggested dissolving the city council and mayor’s position in favor of hiring a Town Manager to make all decisions.
Tate countered that Valley Head can’t afford to hire a manager.
“I think this says we have a crooked mayor,” Busby said, presenting documentation from 23 years prior. “Backwoods town with a crooked lawyer.”
Busby and Tate, seated beside one another, got into a heated back and forth, with Tate telling him, “Don’t interrupt me and don’t call me a crook.”
“The mayor spends money where he wants to spend and doesn’t bring it before the Council,” Busby replied.
“And the Council approves it,” Tate said.
“Not every time,” Busby said.
Citizen Kerry Breithaupt dumped garbage from a bag onto the Council table.
“This is all the trash that was in three fire trucks and one support vehicle,” she said, demanding that the mayor and council report on their findings from a field trip to the fire station a week earlier, after which Key moved to suspend Burt.
“We did not hear one word last week. It was not documented,” Breithaupt said.
“You took the whole council to the Fire Hall to complain about the trucks not being kept clean,” Councilman Martin said. “I want to know how you expect you can suspend the fire chief of his duties for not picking up garbage or writing something on a piece of paper and still expect him to volunteer to go out and fight fires. If he says something wrong [while suspended], that could fall back on you, so you need to watch the way you do things around here.”
Martin noted Key’s military background as a Marine and suggested he expects too much from volunteers.
Busby argued Burt needed to be reinstated as chief so he can attend a meeting on March 24 that he needs to attend to vote on new radio communications. Key said he or one of the Council members could attend instead of Burt.
“The trash in the fire trucks is not the whole story, ladies and gentlemen,” Key said.
The mayor produced a document from May 2021 listing the requirements of the volunteer fire chief.
“Of this list, nothing has been done,” Key said.
Busby accused Key of altering the document and adding additional items to Burt’s responsibilities.
“He likes to change the rules,” Busby said. “He made it worse on the fire department.”
“No, I made changes as deemed necessary,” Key said.
“To make it harder on the fire department,” Busby said.
“That is not true,” Key answered, suggesting that speculation of his ill will toward the department is nonsense. “I have not yet denied anything [the department has] asked for.”
Burt noted occasions when Key took financial requests under advisement but never brought them up for consideration. Key said he did not recall such occasions.
Councilwoman Vest attempted to go through the sheet defining the chief’s responsibilities line-by-line to resolve differences.
“This list is the catalyst for all of this, right?” she said. “What else needs to be done so they can get on with this?”
Key stood firm in his demand for the documentation.
“As a firefighter, I need a chief to respond to,” said firefighter Michael Chambers.
Busby added, “And [Key] did not appoint a successor, which has left our town unprotected. There is no chief, there is no fire department.”
Key argued that Mentone and Hammondville firefighters are obligated to respond to any emergencies due to agreements to assist their neighboring municipality. He further suggested that documentation of firefighter training affects the town’s ISO insurance rating.
“If [a firefighter] is uncertified and has a wreck out here, you’re going to be paying through the nose,” Tate agreed.
Burt supporters countered that the training standards aren’t as strict as Key put it, with his rules requiring them to list class instructors and produce the signature of each firefighter attending. Key repeatedly referred to standards cited by the League of Municipalities, a membership association of over 450 incorporated cities and towns that serves as their primary legislative advocate.
“They are volunteers, not paid firefighters,” Busby said. “By not reinstating him tonight, it could cost the town up to $50,000.”
“You can opt out if you want, but it will cost out of pocket when the radio system gets here,” Burt said.
Speaking of money, the fire department expressed resentment over being expected to participate in the Memories of Mayfield event, the proceeds from which benefit the volunteer fire department.
Burt called the festival “a morale killer for the firefighters. Nobody wants to come down here and spend their time that could be spent with their families.”
Phillips said she couldn’t understand why firefighters didn’t want to participate in the fundraiser.
“Because we wanted to have more of a say in the things going on,” Burt answered.
She said the one year they did call more of the shots, the festival only earned $6,000.
“If we make a penny off of Mayberry, I’m happy,” Burt said. “We don’t need these big extravagant things around here. We do not want the money.”
At the end of the evening, with the parties failing to achieve agreement, Key remained steadfast in his decision to suspend Burt and not appoint a successor.
