“Gone But Not Forgotten” Friends 101, a private group based in Fort Payne, held a bingo fundraiser for Wreaths Across America on April 30 at the Blake Community Center. In total, they raised $1,650 at the event while providing food, music, and door prizes from local businesses. The group, which includes local veterans, their spouses and military family members, is already working on plans for the April 2023 fundraiser and welcomes any new volunteers.
Spokesperson Tammy Hancock thanked everyone who donated, volunteered and attended the Bingo event. She also acknowledged Blue Jug of Fort Payne for their donation of aluminum water bottles for prizes, Limon’s in Henagar for their lunch coupons and Bruce’s Foodland in Fort Payne for their generous discounts on food.
The group will also be participating in laying the wreaths in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 17. Anyone interested in joining can call Hancock at 256-605-9696.
Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the Wreaths Across America organization coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. They encourage sponsorships for specific cemeteries and forming sponsorship groups like “Gone But Not Forgotten” Friends 101.
Sponsorship ensures that a wreath is hand-crafted of all-American balsam and hand-tied with a red velvet bow in Columbia Falls, Maine. It is then sent to one of the participating locations, where a volunteer places it on the marker of a fallen hero.
That volunteer will then “say their name” to ensure that the legacy of duty, service and sacrifice of that veteran is never forgotten. Learn more at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
