Parole hearing planned for man convicted in three counties

A parole hearing is set for March 4 for Brian Scott Childress.
Childress is a sex offender who has been convicted of crimes in three Alabama counties. He is currently serving a nine-year, eight-month prison sentence for burglary and theft of property in DeKalb County. He has served about two years, five months of that sentence. He also is serving a six-year sentence for two convictions for theft of property and one conviction for possession and receipt of a controlled substance in Etowah County. Childress was convicted in Marshall County in 2015 of violating the sex offender registration law, in addition to theft of property and burglary, and sentence to five years. He served less than two years of that sentence before he was released from prison early. WAFF TV in Huntsville reported in 2013 that Childress was arrested for impersonating a police officer when he tried to pull over vehicles in a Guntersville department store parking lot.
State law requires that inmates be given parole consideration periodically during their periods of incarceration but does not require that parole be granted. The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has not granted parole to any sex offenders since parole hearings resumed under new leadership on Nov. 5, 2019.
