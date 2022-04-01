Lewis receives award for leadership at Valley Head Water Works

Dennis Lewis, senior system operator for the Valley Head Water Works, was recently named Water Operator of the Year by the Alabama Rural Water Association (ARWA) at its 44th Annual Conference held in Mobile from March 20-23.
The award recognizes a State of Alabama Certified Water Treatment Operator for his/her outstanding leadership abilities and accomplishments in water utility operations.
The conference was attended by about 1,000 water and wastewater professionals from across the state. ARWA is a non-profit organization representing over 500 rural water and wastewater systems throughout the state of Alabama. ARWA provides assistance to these systems to comply with State and Federal regulations, to help with management and operational problems, and provide training initiatives that will promote personnel development and efficiency.
Lewis was hired in 1982 as the first full-time employee of the Valley Head Water Works. He plans to retire April 30. The Valley Head Water customer base has grown from 300 households to more than 1,000 today. The service area now extends from just north of Fort Payne to the Alabama/Georgia state line at Sulphur Springs.
