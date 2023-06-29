Marked for Life ministries begins backpack drive

FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA - Marked For Life Ministries is gearing up for an exciting and impactful event aimed at supporting local students as they prepare to head back to school.
The annual Back to School Event, scheduled for July 29, aims to provide 1,000 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to children in need along with 1,000 hot meals, free haircuts, and fun things like inflatables, snow cones and cotton candy. "We are calling on the community to join us in our mission to fill these backpacks and ensure that every student starts the school year with the tools they need to succeed," Logan LeGrande of Marked for Life Ministries said.
The Back to School Event, organized by Marked For Life Ministries, has become a highly anticipated initiative in the community. It brings together individuals, businesses, and organizations to make a collective difference in the lives of local students. The event goes beyond simply distributing backpacks; it creates a sense of hope, empowerment, and support for students and their families.
This year, the goal is to fill 1,000 backpacks with school supplies, and the help of the public is needed to make it happen. The ministry is reaching out to local businesses, community members, and organizations to join in this worthy cause. By becoming a sponsor, donor, or volunteer, people can directly contribute to the success of the event and help reach the goal.
The backpacks will contain essential school supplies, including notebooks, pencils, pens, and more. These supplies are crucial for students to engage fully in their education and have an equal opportunity for academic success. By providing these backpacks, contributors are investing in the future of the community and supporting the education and growth of young learners.
"We are grateful to the generous support we have received so far, and we invite businesses and individuals to join us in making a difference." LeGrande explained. "Together, we can create a stronger, more inclusive community where every child has the opportunity to thrive."
To learn more about how to get involved and help us fill 1,000 backpacks, please visit ther website at MFLM.org.Donations can be made directly on our website, and volunteer opportunities are also available.
"We encourage everyone to spread the word, share our mission on social media, and encourage others to support this vital initiative.
"Join us at the VFW Fairgrounds on July 29 for an exciting and impactful event organized by Marked For Life Ministry as we come together to make a lasting impact on the lives of local student," LeGrande said. "Together, we can equip them with the tools they need to succeed and foster a sense of hope and empowerment in our community."
