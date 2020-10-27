Mayor awards key to the city, honorary citizenship

As one of his last official acts, Mayor Larry Chesser presented to John Cooper, Director of Alabama Department of Transportation, a proclamation declaring him an honorary citizen of Fort Payne, as well as a key to the city.
“Director Cooper has been invaluable to our city in regard to its infrastructure,” Chesser said.
“He has supplied funds, planning and engineering for many projects. He provided funds for paving the Valley Head Road, paving parts of north Fort Payne during a sewer rehab project, reworking Jordan Road in connection with the Valley Joist relocation, the establishment of the truck brake check area on the mountain, funds toward the work in progress now to re-do the Hwy 35 and Gault Avenue intersection, and many others.”
Projects underway or in the planning process include the Airport Road and Hwy 35 intersection, Round-a-bouts on I 59, road and signage improvements within DeSoto State Park, road improvements for YS, Inc. on Valley Head Road, the relocation of Hwy 35 to eliminate Joe’s Truck Stop, and others that the city may not be aware of.
“If all state departments displayed the cooperation John does, no telling what could be accomplished. Thanks John!” Chesser said.
