Rainsville Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament raises $19,500 for scholarships
Pictured, above, is the team that won 1st place at the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce 2019 Golf Tournament Scholarship.

From left, are Derrick Blevins, Ryan Jones and Cody Hurley. Standing behind the 1st place team, is Chairman Dr. Bennett Tucker.

 Contributed photo

The Rainsville Chamber of Commerce held its annual Golf Tournament Scholarship Program last Saturday at the Rainsville Golf and Country Club.

2019 marked the 19th year this golf tournament has been held in Rainsville.

Sandy Goff, executive director of Rainsville Chamber of Commerce, said as a result of the sponsorships, the Rainsville Chamber will give $19,500 worth of scholarships.

“Last year we gave out 12 scholarships, but this year we can provide 13 scholarships,” she said.

“The chamber will give thirteen $1,500 scholarships at awards day in May of 2020 for a grand total of $117,100 allocated to scholarships since the first tournament in 2000,” Goff said.

According to Goff, last year’s tournament raised $18,000 toward scholarships that were awarded to recipients from Plainview High School and Cornerstone Christian Academy.

The growth of this scholarship program is due to the overwhelming support of the corporate, apparel, team and hole sponsors and the golfers.

This year’s 1st place winners of the $450 were Cody Hurley, Derrick Blevins, and Ryan Jones.

The 2ndd place winners were Trever Gibson, Trey Gibson, and Jody Higdon and the 3rd place winners were Bill Murphree, Greg Bowman, and Richard Murphrey.

The following is a list of individual winners:

Longest Putt – Arlan “Monk” Blevins

Closest to Guinea Tree – Rodney Hitchcock

Longest Drive – Mike Rowell

Closest to the pin – Anthony Horton

Goff said this was their “biggest year ever” with 23 teams participating in the golf tournament.

She said the Rainsville Chamber is “very appreciative” of their sponsor.

“As I tell them when I ask for a sponsorship, this is not just advertising, this is an investment and giving back to the students of our community,” said Goff.

Goff said they had 11 corporate and apparel sponsors and 77 hole sponsors.

The 2019 Golf Tournament Scholarship Program was sponsored by the following corporate and apparel:

• All Temp Windows (Kudzu Millworks)

• DeKalb County Development Commission

• City of Rainsville

• Farmers Telecommunications Coop.

• First State Bank

• Northeast Alabama Community College

• Zaxby’s in Fort Payne

• Bruce’s Foodland

• RTI

• Rainsville Hardware

• Safe Solutions

Goff sends her thanks to Bobby Ledbetter of Twin City Auto for providing a BMW 328i for a hole in one on hole No. 6.

This year’s tournament saw donations from McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, Lil’James BBQ, Coke and Bruce’s Foodland.

“Jeff Williams of CPA Professionals, Inc. tallied all scores,” Goff said.

The participants also received a tournament T-shirt, hat and ball marker clips this year.

The hole sponsors

included the following:

Aaron Pendergrass Realty

ABC Hospice

ALFA

Councilman Bejan Tahari

Berry & Dunn

Black’s Tire

Boykin Tractor

Councilman Brandon Freeman

Builders Supply

Cable Time

Carter’s Body Shop

Chick-fil-A

Chimney Pro

Chris Croft

Covenant Cabinetry

DeKalb Farmers Coop

DeKalb County Sheriff

DeWitt Jackson

Dove Medical

Dr. Jason Barnett

Dr. John Anderson

Dr. Marvin Barron

Dr. Phillip Fortner

Dr. Ricky Deerman

DeSoto Printing

Dukes Body Shop

First Fidelity Bank

First Southern State Bank

Goggans Insurance

Haymon Drugs

Holiday Inn Express

Hunter Gilbert of Edward Jones

Huntingdon College

HIS Pharmacy

Jerry Clifton

Jimmy Traylor Construction

John Merrill

Johnson Lumber

Kelly’s Kitchen

Laney Electric

MDA Professional Group

Merle Norman

Metal Market

Monarch Carpet

Mountain Valley News

Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter

NE Alabama Agri-Business

North Alabama Trophy

Patriots Lawn & Landscaping

Penny’s From Heaven

Polyvance

Rainsville Church of God

Rainsville Auto Glass

Rainsville Civitians

Rainsville Drugs

Rainsville Funeral Home

Rainsville Pediatrics

Councilman Ricky Byrum

Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt

S & S Wholesale

Sand Mountain Electric

Senator Steve Livingston

Southern Torch

Therasport

Thomas & Son Furniture

Times-Journal

Todd Greeson

Valley View

Vicki’s Flowers

Vision Plus Eye Care

Watson-Neeley Attorneys

White Realty

Wiregrass Construction

WinSouth Credit Union

Word South

WVSM

WZOB

