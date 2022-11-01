U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville visited the southern border this week to speak with officials — visiting Eagle Pass and sections of the border just across the Rio Grande from Piedras Negras, Mexico.
The Senator’s trip comes a week after the release of new data. He met with National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd and Del Rio Sector Chief Jason Owens to discuss the number of undocumented immigrants crossing into the United States and how the federal government could potentially respond.
This is Senator Tuberville’s second trip to the border.
He shared photos and a video from his trip on social media,.
The data released by the CBP last week revealed the number of illegal crossings recorded in a fiscal year has hit its highest level ever.
More than 3.8 million illegal immigrants have crossed the southern border in the last two years.
In September 2022 alone, illegal immigrants stopped 227,547 times at the border with Mexico.
The immigrants were stopped 2.38 million times in the fiscal year that ended in September.
This figure represents a 37% increase when compared the previous fiscal year and the highest number ever recorded.
Tuberville claims that he was told that more than 900,000 known ‘gotaways’ have escaped into the United States.
Border officials say that the official number of ‘gotaways’ vastly undercounts those who make it into the U.S.
Border numbers fluctuate based on annual migration trends.
The Biden Administration says it is “working to establish lawful pathways for individuals to migrate or seek protection, address the root causes of migration, restore fair, orderly and humane means to apply for asylum and deter irregular migration.”
The administration has reduced the number of unaccompanied children in the care of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to under 16,000 from over 22,000 in late April.
HS has surged case management resources to dramatically increase the rates by which children are united with their sponsors.
DHS and HHS rescinded an agreement from the former administration that subjected undocumented parents to immigration enforcement when they came forward to claim their child.
HHS has expanded access to fingerprinting sites to conduct background checks on sponsors that has resulted in reduced backlogs and long-distance travel for sponsors.
Through support and coordination with the government of Mexico, the Department of State, and international organization partners, DHS has processed over 11,900 eligible people who had been returned to Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) to reenter the United States to pursue their active U.S. immigration cases in a safe and orderly manner.
