U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville visited the southern border this week to speak with officials — visiting Eagle Pass and sections of the border just across the Rio Grande from Piedras Negras, Mexico. 

The Senator’s trip comes a week after the release of new data. He met with National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd and Del Rio Sector Chief Jason Owens to discuss the number of undocumented immigrants crossing into the United States and how the federal government could potentially respond. 

