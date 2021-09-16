Rotarian Diana Goss (left) hosted Carrie Lea (second from left), Executive Director of the Community Action Agency (CAA) of North Alabama as the Club’s program on Sept. 7. Carrie Lea relayed how the Community Action Agency improves self-sufficiency and quality of life for citizens of DeKalb County and surrounding counties. She shared the mission and history of the organization, adding how important partnerships are to the success of her organization. One example of the CAA coordinating with other local organizations for the common good of our residents has been evidenced through the CAA’s partnership with The Fort Payne-DeKalb County Entrepreneurial Center, which has now been further enhanced with a grant from The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce. Ms. Lea introduced key members of her CCA team, including Taylor Yancey (second from right), Community Services Director, and Luke Laney (right), Housing Services Director. Ms. Yancey spoke about the Emergency Service Programs CAA offers: Neighbor Helping Neighbor, New Water Assistance, Utility Assistance, and CARES-COVID Relief Fund. Mr. Laney provided information on the Weatherization Assistance Program, partnerships with FPIA, and the GROW Program. For more information about these programs and more, visit www.caaneal.org To make an appointment, call (855) 287-1730 or (256) 638-4430.
Community Action Agency of North Alabama visits Rotary
- Special to the Times-Journal
