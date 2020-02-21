The deadline to register for the Crazies Trifecta is February 24. The March 13-15 event consists of three half-marathons over three days in three cities in DeKalb County.
The event got its name from a group of local running enthusiasts led by Rainsville’s Jerry Clifton who call themselves “Jerry’s Crazies.”
Each run in the trifecta will start at 8 a.m. The order will be Mentone on March 13, Fort Payne on March 14 and Rainsville on March 15. The starting locations will be emailed to all participants prior to the trifecta run.
The first 100 people to register at runsignup.com and pay the $100 registration fee will receive a long-sleeved Crazies shirt and automatically become registered for the June 20, 2020 Rainsville Freedom Run.
The Crazies Trifecta will add money to the proceeds generated by the Freedom Run, which benefits several different charities.
To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Races?s=&name=crazies+trifecta.
