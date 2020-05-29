Polyvance is currently offering two types of hand sanitizer to help fill the supply gap in today’s market. This project was the brainchild of a couple of our factory employees as a way to both help people out and to use our idle machinery and supplies.
The HS-236 is a liquid-style hand sanitizer manufactured by Polyvance under a temporary FDA exemption. This liquid sanitizer is made to the World Health Organization’s formulation which is 75% by volume isopropyl alcohol.
Polyvance also offers a gel hand sanitizer, HS-236G. This hand sanitizer is manufactured for Polyvance in an FDA-approved facility and packaged by Polyvance. This formulation has a higher viscosity better suited for easy dispensing from the large hole in the flip-top cap.
Both versions are packaged in an 8 fl oz bottle with a flip-top cap. We are making these products available to the public locally in northeastern Alabama and to our own customer base through distribution. The below volume price discounts are available to all customers.
The HS-236 Suggested Retail Price is $6.95. The price is $4.52 each for 6 or more bottles and $3.39 each for 20 or more bottles.
The HS-236G Suggested Retail Price is $8.95. The price is $5.82 each for 6 or more bottles and $4.36 each for 20 or more bottles.
Call 800-633-3047 or visit the Polyvance website to place an order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.