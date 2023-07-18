A
ccording to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest estimates, from 2019, more than 50 million senior citizens live in the U.S. The population of those over 65 numbered more than one in every seven Americans. The number of older Americans has increased by 14.4 million since 2009, compared to an increase of 3 percent for the under-65 population.
According to data published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the lifespan expectancy of those over the age of 65, in developed countries, is increasing by approximately three years every generation. The research showed this trend is likely to continue, at least for a while.
According to the National Institute on Aging, “For a healthy life as a senior citizen more than making healthy food choices and not smoking is needed. Participating in social activities supports healthy aging.”
Activities to promote a longer, productive life can be found in DeKalb County.
DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging is located at 600 Tyler Ave. in Fort Payne and offers multiple activities for senior citizens. The classes and activities are free of charge and are available to those age 60 and older.
Each week the Bridge Club meets on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12:30–3:30
p.m. Those
who attend
play, learn
to play
bridge, and
meet new
people. Call
ahead for information on teaching events or other information 256-845-8590.
The Ceramics and Pottery Club meet on Tuesdays and Fridays at 9:00 a.m. in the downstairs space of the building. New members for the ceramic/pottery class meet on Mondays and Wednesdays.
An exercise room with treadmill, stationary bike, and other exercise equipment is available on the lower level from 8 a.m. until noon on Monday – Friday.
SAIL (Staying Active & Independent for Life) exercise class is offered at the center. There is a class at 9 a.m. and another class at 10:15 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Each class is one hour in duration. Those desiring to participate need to call ahead to register. Tai Chi is also offered on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Gene Fleming, who volunteers his time at the Council on Aging Center in Fort Payne said, "Those who take the exercise classes range in age from 60s to 90s and have a variety of abilities and disabilities, so all seniors are welcomed. Plans are being made for August to expand the days of the exercise class and use a larger space to allow for more participants."
Dance classes include: Ballroom, Line Dancing, Round Dancing, and duo and singles Square Dancing. Ballroom dancing is on Mondays from 6 p.m.– 8 p.m. (Register at 662-213-2401) Beginner Line Dancing class is on Tuesdays from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Experienced Line Dance is 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. on the same day. Round dancing is also on Tuesdays from 5:00 – 8:30 p.m. (Register at 256-244-5320). Thursdays are Duo and Singles Square Dancing from 5:30 p.m.– 8:30 p.m. (Register at 256-714-4515).
A Veteran’s Breakfast Social is held the on the second Thursday of each month from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Call 256-638-7106 to register.
The DeKalb Transportation and Council on Aging can provide transportation for those who need this service, call 256-845-8590. Follow on Facebook.
