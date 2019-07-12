The Players in Progress will present the classic play “Parfumerie” at the Fort Payne Opera House this weekend. The show is a delightful mix of romantic comedy and slice-of-life workplace drama, Director Emily Lewis said.
“This story of the employees of a small perfume shop in the 1930s has inspired films and musicals for decades, including “You’ve Got Mail”, “She Loves Me”, “The Shop Around the Corner”, and more,”. And with good reason,” said Lewis.
“The play shows us the complicated but ultimately loving way a found family can withstand any hardship, while also exploring the unexpected ways romance can spring up anywhere.”
Lewis said she and co-director Jensie Britt have been working with actors from DeKalb and Jackson counties.
She said the actors range from 14 years old to adults and that they encourage everyone to come to the performance to support the “talented actors.”
Saturday's performance is at the historic Fort Payne Opera House and it begins at 7:00 pm, with the doors opening at 6:30. Tickets are available at the door for $5 each. The Fort Payne Opera House is located at 510 Gault Ave. N. Fort Payne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.