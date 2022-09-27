Families of DeKalb County needing help providing Christmas toys for their children this year are urged to apply at the DeKalb County Department of Human Resources Food Assistance Office during the month of October.
“We wish to help as many families as possible,” said Marine Toys for Tots Coordinator LaRue Hardinger.
“We recommend that everyone who needs help with Christmas toys this December, to sign up as early as possible, beginning Monday, October 3rd.”
This is the tenth year the N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League Detachment # 1404 has conducted a Marine Toys for Tots campaign in DeKalb County. The number of children has grown from 600 in 2013, to last year’s 1,459.
“We expect that number to remain steady, or perhaps grow, due to the current economic environment,” Hardinger said.
Applicants must document:
• They reside in DeKalb County
• The children they claim are theirs, or are in their legal custody
• Name, age, gender of the children
• Note any special needs and appropriate toys
• Reason for need (families do not have to be on public assistance to apply)
“There are families where both parents work and are just able to make ends meet,” Hardinger explained. “There may be no expendable income for presents. Other scenarios include house fire, loss of job, catastrophic illness, unexpected large repairs, and so forth.”
Qualifying children must be ages 0-18 (providing they are living in the home and attending school). The primary residence must be in DeKalb County, AL … however they may attend an out-of-county school.
“An example is, children living in Mount Vernon might attend Sand Rock School, which is in Cherokee County,” Hardinger said.
Hardinger said some families may have a Boaz or Albertville address, but they live in DeKalb County. She explained Marshall and Jackson Counties do not have a County Road number EMA address system; and this is how the distinction is made.
“Only families approved by the DHR may attend the toy distribution event to accept toys,” she added.
Approved families are given a slip of paper with the family name and assigned number, along with the parent’s signature and the approving DHR employee’s signature. The dates and address of the toy distribution are listed, as well.
“This slip of paper and the parent’s ID is shown to us at the time of toy pickup,” Hardinger said. “The FPHS JROTC cadets assist us in pulling those numbered bags of toys and placing them in the family’s vehicle.”
The person picking up the toys must sign out, along with the number of bags and any unbagged riding toys they received.
It is important to sign up early, because the toys are bagged in order of the family number. The number is assigned as the family is approved, Hardinger said.
“Our volunteers bag toys on a first-come, first-served basis,” Hardinger added. “Each child lists 2-3 items they would enjoy. We do our best to provide those gifts, if they are in our inventory when we pull the application.”
Applicants must apply in person at the DHR Food Assistance Office, 2301 Briarwood Ave S, Fort Payne, AL, 35967, Monday – Friday, from 9 am – 4 pm. The DHR is in a brick building in front of the DeKalb County Health Department building.
For more information about the DeKalb County, AL Marine Toys for Tots 2022 campaign, visit the local website:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.