Fort Payne High School to hold graduation ceremony May 21

Fort Payne High School has decided to have a graduation ceremony as originally scheduled on Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
Friday, May 22, will be reserved for a makeup day if there is rain on Thursday, according to an email sent by City Superintendent Jim Cunningham to seniors on Tuesday morning.
“The school will open both home and visitor bleachers for parents, family and friends, requiring family units to stay separated from other family units by six feet,” the email reads.
“Our seniors will be seated on the field, facing the big screen. They will also be seated six feet apart. We have scheduled 8 p.m. as the starting time to enhance viewing of the live-feed proceedings on the big screen for better spectator viewing. At the conclusion of the graduation ceremony, we would ask that all visitors exit the stadium in order to accommodate social distancing regulations,” he said.
Cunningham’s email reads, “I hope this message finds you safe and well! My hope is normalcy continues to return to us daily. Last Friday, Governor Ivey again moved forward the reopening of our state. This will allow us to have a graduation ceremony as scheduled. I am very excited to share the good news with you. I am very sorry that the last quarter of your senior year has been so abruptly interrupted. ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.