RAINSVILLE, AL - The Alabama Chapter of the National Little Britches Rodeo Association and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office partnered up this past weekend to help Marine Tots for Tots of DeKalb County.
Their partnership means many local children will wake up to a shiny new toy this Christmas - who might otherwise have gone without.
The Alabama Little Britches Rodeo Association (ALBRA) held a TFT toy drive at their rodeo for ages 5-18, hosted by the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center on Sat-Sun, Nov 21-22.
ALBRA President Danny Crezo of Jasper said he wanted the event to benefit a local charity; and DCSO Sheriff Nick Welden said he recommended that the local charity be Marine Toys for Tots.
“We liked the idea of the rodeo kids helping local kids in need, by each bringing a new toy to donate for the Marine Toys for Tots,” Sheriff Welden said.
The Marines of N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League, who are conducting their eighth campaign in DeKalb County, provided toy boxes, and banners for the event.
“We were excited to be chosen as their designated charity,” said LaRue Hardinger, Coordinator of DeKalb Marine Toys for Tots.
“We are serving approximately 1200 children this Christmas, so we are very grateful!”
Three boxes of new toys were collected, which are needed in the difficult 2020 Toys for Tots campaign.
“Our fundraising opportunities are reduced from 11 to 4 this year, due to Covid health concerns,” Hardinger added, “So this is certainly a wonderful surprise.”
DCSO personnel were present to greet the rodeo participants, hand out goodies, and accept the toy donations.
DCSO volunteers at the event were Sheriff Welden; Reserve Deputies John Jackson, Dennis McDonald and David West; and Lt.Jeff Bain.
Marine TFT volunteers Landon, Jennifer, Austin, and Alaina Fant collected and sorted a total of 63 toys from the collection boxes Sunday afternoon.
Landon is DeKalb Marine TFT Co-Coordinator and a combat veteran.
ALBRA President Crezo said, “We just want to give back to the less fortunate children in the community where our rodeos are held.”
For more information about ALBRA, visit their Facebook page, or visit their website at:
A copy of the 2020-2021 ALBRA rodeo calendar is posted in the photographs below.
Many Little Britches rodeos will be hosted at the Rainsville AgriBusiness Center, located at 1571 McCurdy Ave. N., Rainsville, AL, 35986. Visit their website at:
Learn ways to help Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County, AL at:
Toys for Tots toy-bagging is Nov 30 - Dec 9. Distribution is Wed-Thur, Dec. 16-17.
Toys and monetary gifts received after bagging ends will still be put to good use at distribution.
DeKalb Marine Toys for Tots also helps families year-round, in case of dire straights, such as catastrophic disease, house fire, and natural disaster.
TFT Coordinator Hardinger can be reached at: larueha@yahoo.com.
