Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to visit Fort Payne

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R-AL) will visit Fort Payne this Friday as he travels the state on his U.S. Senate campaign trail.
Sessions announced earlier this year that he will run to regain his seat as U.S. Senator, representing Alabama, that is currently held by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).
The DeKalb County Republicans will host Sessions at Western Sizzlin in Fort Payne Dec. 20 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Chairman David Gulledge said they were unable to schedule Sessions at any of the county party’s meetings; however, with Sessions traveling through the area, a lunch meeting was secured.
Only the approximated time of 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. was provided and Sessions will stop and meet with guests in the meeting room where the DeKalb County Republican Breakfast Club normally meets.
anyone would be better than doug jones
