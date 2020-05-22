Several narcotics arrests were made in the last few weeks by the sheriff’s office, including three – that were arrested by the interdiction team – who were in possession of crack cocaine, marijuana and a handgun.
An Alabama State Trooper conducted a traffic stop on I-59 on May 9. The Narcotics Unit was contacted, and during the search, eight illegal suboxone strips were located. Corey Yarbrough, 37, of Boaz, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
A DeKalb County deputy conducted a traffic stop on 45th Street in Fort Payne on May 10. A search of the vehicle revealed Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia. Timothy Scott McKeehan, 42, of Fort Payne, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
An agent with the DeKalb County Interdiction Team observed a driver throw narcotics from a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on County Road 47 near Powell on May 12. Methamphetamine was recovered from the scene, and Steven Carter, 24, of Henagar, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Littering, and Tampering with a Witness.
At approximately 7:30 p.m. on May 13, a DeKalb County interdiction agent conducted a traffic stop on County Road 50 near Fyffe. After a search of the vehicle, the agent located cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, a handgun and illegal prescription pills.
The three occupants of the vehicle, Bruce Smith, 29, of Birmingham, Demario Gunn, 25, of Fyffe, and Vincent Moore, 21, of Fort Payne, were all charged with Possession with intent to Distribute, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree.
While being booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center, corrections officers discovered a large bag of suspected cocaine in the possession of Smith. He received an additional charge of Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd Degree.
An interdiction agent conducted a traffic stop around 6:30 p.m. May 14 on County Road 27 near Sylvania. A K-9 was utilized, and after a search of the vehicle, Synthetic Marijuana was located. The driver, Roger Lynch, 26, of Scottsboro, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
In the early morning hours on May 15, 2020, an interdiction agent conducted a traffic stop at a motel in Collinsville. During a search, synthetic marijuana was located on the driver’s person. Craig Maddox, 19, of Collinsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
“This is an outstanding job by our Narcotics and Interdiction Team, along with our partner law enforcement agencies,” Sheriff Nick Welden said.” We are especially thankful to get a dangerous substance like crack cocaine off of the streets. These individuals seemed to be in the business of selling this dangerous drug, and someone that would peddle this poison certainly does not need to have a handgun. God bless.”
