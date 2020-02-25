Hallin’ Up the Gap 5K Challenge returns to Collinsville

The Collinsville Public Library is gearing up for its fifth annual Hallin’ Up the Gap 5K Challenge on March 14.
The race was formerly known as the Turkey Trot 5K Challenge, and the annual event is a test of a runner’s endurance as they ascend more than 600 feet towards the top of Lookout Mountain.
Collinsville Public Library Director Jennifer Wilkins said the library staff and the race team are excited to move this race to March.
“Our challenging course is the perfect start to the racing season for beginners and the experienced runner,” she said.
Wilkins said all proceeds from the run benefit the Collinsville Public Library and would be used for the building of a new children's space.
She said thanks to a private donor and funds raised from last year's 5K challenge, they have been able to undergo these changes for it’s youngest patrons.
The run is the library's primary fundraiser. Wilkins said the funds would be used to furnish the new children's area with bookcases and seating to encourage the love for books.
“36 medals and two plaques are waiting to be claimed by our winners featuring the emblem on our official race t-shirt,” she said.
The 5K Challenge features professional timing by PinPoint Timing, race shirts and water with snacks.
Wilkins said on-site registration and check-in would begin at 7 a.m. outside of the Collinsville Public Library, following registration the race starts at 8 a.m.
“If your running shoes are looking shabby, coach Tammi of Hibbett [Sports] is donating coupons for our runner bags,” she said.
Wilkins said registration is $25, and participants may register online at runsignup.com and search for Hallin’ Up the Gap 5K Challenge. Visit Hallin’ UP the Gap 5K Challenge on Facebook for links and additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.