Hallin’ Up the Gap 5K Challenge returns to Collinsville

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries are possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Abundant sunshine. High near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.