Local bands still seeking reimbursement from Florida travel agency

DeKalb County Superintendent Wayne Lyles provided an update Tuesday night on the ongoing litigations with Musical Destination Inc.
Musical Destination Inc., based in Winter Garden, Florida, assists school groups with organizing musical performances, arranges transportation, hotels, dining and other activities for youth groups performing at one of its many locations, according to the company’s website.
Lyles said many of DeKalb County School bands programs had field trips planned when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and those events saw cancellations.
“Several people have asked us to check into [the refunds] so, we are monitoring that,” he said. “Several bands paid deposits to field trips, one of them was to Washington DC. We are doing our best to try and research what we can to help recover those deposits.”
Earlier this year, the St. Clair County Board of Education and the Springville band boosters announced their decision to file a lawsuit against Musical Destination and owner Joseph Cooper.
According to the lawsuit, the parties are suing the travel agency for allegedly breaching contract, fraud and unjust enrichment as the company fails to issue refunds.
“I believe bankruptcy has been declared by the company or has potentially been declared, so we are watching that,” said Lyles. “One band requested a refund pretty early on and received a partial refund.”
Right now, he said they are watching the progress closely and what their options might be to help students recover their deposits.
The board also:
• approved the school’s financial statements/general fund bank reconciliation and local school fund balance, bill and accounts
• approved the Ider High School Gym Roof Replacement bid from Duro-Last and Willoughby Roofing and Sheet Metal, Inc at $220,667.81
• approved the resignation of Haley Peek - itinerant special education paraprofessional - Crossville Elementary School (effective 10-29-21)
• approved the leave of absence of Cheryl Wilborn - itinerant school nurse - Plainview High School - 8-2-21-5/27/22 (extended from 10-25-21)
• approved the transfer of Brittany Gilbert - itinerant special education paraprofessional at Plainview High School to business education teacher (10-month) at Valley Head High School (2021-308) (effective 10-18-21) and Brian Thomas - assistant superintendent to Chief of Staff (change in supplement and title) (2021-310) (effective 10-18-21)
• approved the certified placement (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification): Ted Boyd - Valley Head mathematics teacher -TEAMS position (2021-304) (effective 10-18-21)
• approved the following contracts: 21st Century Program Collinsville High School - Lorilyn Owen - site director, Jacquline Clanton - EZReports administrator, Patsy Chambers - lead teacher, Blakely Appleton - teacher, Amy Garrett - teacher, Marlene Bryant - teacher, Elizabeth Haygood - teacher, Claire Chandler - teacher, Kim Osborn - teacher, Kaitlynn Williams - teacher, Bo Williams - teacher, Amber Whitton - teacher, Aubrey Traffanstedt - teacher, Holly Sparks - teacher, Amanda Smith - teacher, Allie Jones - teacher, Donna Jones - teacher, Kayla McAteer - teacher, Amy Robertson - teacher, Elizabeth Barrientos - teacher assistant, Dawn Price - bus driver, Randall Templeton - bus driver, Tracy Hulgan - bus driver, Brenna Williams - bus driver, Tom Clanton - bus driver, 21st Century Program Crossville Elementary School, April Hart - site director, Melissa Croft - EZReports administrator, Tara Pickers - teacher, Tawnya Bobo - teacher, Daniel Bryant - teacher, Gina Davis - teacher, Mitzi Hughes - teacher, Teresa Matthews - teacher, Laura Smith - teacher, Brenda Smothers - teacher, Tammy Williams - teacher, Casey Denton - teacher, Stephanie Lacy - bus driver, Cristian Linares - student aide, Brenda Garcia - student aide, Franco ramos - student aide, Custodial Support - Lindsey Cole - Valley Head High School, Austin Farmer - Valley Head High School, Josue Sontay - Valley Head High School, After School Literacy Camp Henagar Jr. High School, Taylor Gilbert - teacher, Avery Gipson - teacher, Carla Hamilton - teacher, Amanda Hayes - teacher, Misty McAllister - teacher, Ben Pickett - teacher, Jennifer Ridgeway - teacher, Amber Selwyn - teacher, Tammy Weaver - teacher, Michaela Young - teacher, After School Literacy Camp Ider High School - Sarah Culpepper - bus driver, Larry Tilley - bus driver, After School Literacy Camp Sylvania High School - Hannah Paddock - teacher, Robin Pair - teacher, Madison Stone - teacher, Tima Wilks - teacher, After School Literacy Camp Valley Head High School - Rex Harrison - bus driver, Marisol Munoz - EL tutor - Crossville Middle School, Beverly Rusk - bookkeeper - Crossville Middle School
• approved the following volunteer coaches: Paige Whitaker - cheerleading - Ider High School, Johnie Frost - art - Ider High School, Walter Watts - basketball - Valley Head High School, Jimmy Phillips - basketball - Valley Head High School, Charity Worthey - basketball - Valley Head High School
• approved the following superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports:
- permission to place personnel pending board approval.
- Superintendent Wayne Lyles announced Mentone City Council agreed to purchase the remaining USDA funded CNP equipment at Moonlake School.
• DeKalb County Board members nominated Scott Suttle of St. Clair County as the AASB District 6 Director.
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 30, 2021 with a work session at 4:30 and regular meeting at 5 p.m. in the meeting room of the Facilities Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.