Council addresses Freedom Fest in light of COVID-19

The Rainsville City Council held a brief meeting Monday and provided an update regarding the 2020 Freedom Fest.
The regularly scheduled meeting was held on a conference call due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Councilman Ricky Byrum asked Mayor Lingerfelt if he had any idea how their annual Freedom Fest festivities would possibly work out with the coronavirus situation.
Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said he and Sandy Goff, of the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce, have been communicating with the entertainment scheduled for the event and the people providing the fireworks.
“We have two plans,” he said. Both plans depend on the progression and decisions made by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in regards to the coronavirus crisis.
“If the governor opens it up where we can have the concert and the Freedom Fest, we will have it as scheduled on June 27,” said Lingerfelt.
He said if not, they have rescheduled or “penciled in” August 29th as a backup date.
“We would move it out there and Little Texas and the fireworks can all be done on that date, but right now we are still holding on to the June date until we hear something from the governor at her next press conference,” Lingerfelt said.
He said a decision would have to be made by mid-May regarding the set day for the Freedom Fest.
“I am waiting for her to make some decisions before we make them,” said Lingerfelt.
Byrum said he is proud the entertainment and fireworks are at least going to work with them if it has to be pushed to August.
The council also heard updates from the following departments and councilmen:
Councilman Bejan Taheri reminded the public the City of Rainsville Spring Cleanup began May 1st and will last through May 30. A roll-off dumpster is located behind the City Shop. Hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. He said you have to be a member of Rainsville, Ider, Sylvania or Fyffe sanitation with the city of Rainsville to participate and items such as paint, batteries and tires are not accepted.
Councilman Brandon Freeman provided an update on the Rainsville Farmers Market with a tentative opening date of June 4, depending on how Gov. Ivey wants things to progress. “We will set up doing a one way in and one way out because all of the vendors' spots are already 10 feet apart,” he said.
Rainsville Library Director Sarah Cruce said they are currently offering curbside service for those who wish to check out materials and they are working on finalizing a modified reading program for this summer.
The council also:
• approved the purchase of 100 garbage cans from Toter Inc.
• approved the purchase of a computer and software program for the Municipal and County Annex at $1100.
The next council meeting is scheduled for May 18, 2020, with a workshop at 4:15 p.m. and a regular session at 5 p.m.
