Suspects seek body camera footage in capital murder case

Among a number of motions filed by defense attorneys in the capital murder cases against a mother and daughter charged in the 2021 death of Mary Elizabeth Isbell, both defendants have asked for access to body camera footage from officers who investigated and did interviews in the case.
Loretta Kay Carr, 43, of Fort Payne, and her daughter Jessie Eden Kelly, 22, both face charges of capital murder-kidnapping in the death of Isbell on or around Oct. 18, 2021. They are accused, according to court documents, of taking the woman to a overlook at Little River Canyon and pushing her to her death.
Orders issued prevent the parties in the case from discussing details, at the request of defense attorneys.
Kelly, who was living in Pennsylvania at the time charges were brought against her in Isbell’s murder, is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Attorneys for Kelly requested that she have a preliminary hearing separate from her mother’s. A preliminary hearing had been set for Aug. 21, but was rescheduled for Sept. 6.
Carr’s case was bound over to a grand jury following a preliminary hearing. Carr’s lawyers had asked that her hearing be closed to prevent pretrial publicity that might jeopardize her right to a fair trial. The judge did not bar the press or public from the hearing, but ordered that there be no reporting of testimony.
Isbell was reported missing to Hartselle police in late December 2021. After Hartselle investigators learned she’d been living in DeKalb County when she was last seen, DeKalb investigators began work to determine what happened to her.
They found evidence of a crime at her residence and followed many leads, but had no luck in the case until a tip came to them in June that took the investigation back to names that had been uncovered in early days of the probe.
One of the co-defendants has cooperated with authorities in the investigation, then DeKalb County Chief Investigator Nick Brown said during a press conference after the arrests were made, and her information led searchers to the location of Isbell’s body in Little River Canyon.
