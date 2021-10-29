Jett updates school board on COVID response

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 54F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.