The Rainsville City Council on Monday night heard an update from Councilman Brandon Freeman on the PBR Bull Bash event at the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center.
Freeman said the 2022 event saw groundbreaking crowds.
"We had record crowds both nights. Saturday was one of the biggest crowds, probably one of the biggest the building has ever had," he said. "It was a complete scale-out. You're looking at almost 4,000 people with the 400 seats in the VIP section."
Freeman said Rainsville is "blessed" to host an event of this magnitude featuring top-notch four-legged athletes.
"It's the same stuff you watch on TV, and you see the same animals competing here in Rainsville," he said. "I'd like to thank Rickey and Selena West for putting on what they did."
The event brought numerous visitors to the area and Freeman said Rainsville benefited from the influx of newcomers.
"I know for a fact the hotel in Rainsville and even Fort Payne's sold out," he said. "If you haven't been to one, it's definitely worth coming."
The council also:
• approved a $1,000 sponsorship to DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center.
• approved the purchase of a new computer for the City Accountant Betty Holcomb in City Hall.
• approved purchasing 100 garbage cans from Toter for the sanitation department.
• accepted the resignation of Caleb McSpadden from the Rainsville Police Department/police academy.
• accepted the resignation of Dylan Haney from the Rainsville Police Department/police academy.
• approved to start accepting applications for patrolman with the Rainsville Police Department until Monday, Jan. 24.
• approved to hire Bishop Colvin Johnson and Kent, law practice for consulting work and empower Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt to sign a contract with them.
Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt absent from Monday night’s meeting.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2022, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
