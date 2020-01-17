Narcotics and Interdiction Unit seizes 25 lbs of marijuana, meth and guns

On Monday afternoon, the Narcotics & Interdiction Unit conducted a search warrant on County Road 577 at the residence of Craig Bodiford after aggressively working the Powell area.
The interdiction unit made approximately 30 drug arrests over the course of two months in the area stemming from traffic stops that led agents to the home. During the execution of the search warrant, 25 pounds of marijuana was located, as well as two firearms, synthetic marijuana (spice), methamphetamine, illegal prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.
The 25 pounds of marijuana included loose marijuana and one block wrapped in plastic weighing approximately 18 pounds.
An infant was also located in the home, and the Department of Human Resources (DHR) was contacted.
Eleven people in total were arrested at the home. One of those arrested was a 17-year-old juvenile who was transported to the Anniston Juvenile Detention Center.
“This is another job well done by our Narcotics and Interdiction team,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. “It’s also a great example of how pro-active patrolling can generate intelligence that leads to a large amount of narcotics off the street.
“This is the reason that we interlink our Interdiction and Narcotics agents. The intelligence received during traffic stops can be utilized to find the source of illegal drugs in our county. These guys are prepared to continue their hard work to curb the flow of poison in our county. God bless.”
Those arrested at the residence were:
• Brandon Tyler Bodiford, 23, of Rainsville
- Trafficking in any illegal drug
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Hubert Craig Bodiford, 47 of Rainsville
- Trafficking in any illegal drug
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Jason Townson, 38, of Dutton
- Loitering in a Drug House
- Drug Paraphernalia
• Joseph Vaughn, 44, of Grove Oak
- Loitering in a Drug House
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
• Kenneth McAbee, 53, of Rainsville
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Loitering in a Drug House
• Michael James Littles, 48, of Powell
- Loitering in a Drug House
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Rocky Bell, 53, of Rainsville
- Loitering in a Drug House
• Stanley Martin, 48, of Rainsville
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Tenice McCullough, 46, of Henagar
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Loitering in a Drug House
• Zane Allen, 26, of Fyffe
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Loitering in a Drug House
